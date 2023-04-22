WATCH: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shares his mother's advice with IIM Nagpur students

Ritesh Agarwal, the CEO and founder of the hotel aggregator platform OYO shared some insights with the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur.

In a video posted on Twitter, Agarwal revealed that his mother's words have always resonated with him. He shared her invaluable advice with the students saying that it continues to hold great significance in his life.

"Jo ped sabse bade hote hain, woh sabse zyada jhuke huye hote hain.' (The more successful you become in life, the more rooted you should be.)

Agarwal also tweeted about the same.

“I recently got the opportunity to share some of my stories, experiences and lessons with the amazing students of @IIMNagpurIndia. This particular lesson that my family taught me early on in life, continues to remain so close to my heart," Agarwal tweeted.

“Jo ped sabse bade hote hain, woh sabse zyada jhuke huye hote hain.”



(The more successful you become in life, the more rooted you should be.)



I recently got the opportunity to share some of my stories, experiences and lessons with the amazing students of @IIMNagpurIndia. This… pic.twitter.com/Dhs6BsD5Y7 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) April 18, 2023

Agarwal’s startup OYO, which is backed by Softbank, is planning on launching an IPO soon.

He further said in his speech, “So as you become more successful in life, you should remember that you should be rooted to where you are at today or where you were at two years back when you came here because while you should not forget that you are pursuing excellence and you want to build the biggest businesses in the world, but being rooted to saying that I come from Raigad and I wanted to make this positive difference is valuable in every bit of life."

The seventh convocation of IIM Nagpur was held on April 8 at its Mihan campus, where Ritesh Agarwal was invited as the guest of honour. The official Twitter handle of IIM Nagpur shared several pictures from the event, which showcased the institute's grand celebration of the convocation ceremony.

Also Read: TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Are huge bench sizes dragging down Indian IT majors? - BusinessToday

Also Read: TCS, Infosys Wipro: How Credit Suisse, SVB collapse can impact Indian IT sector - BusinessToday