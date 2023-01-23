100X.VC infuses Rs 1.25 crore in 25 early-stage start-ups

Micro venture capitalist fund 100X.VC announced that it has invested Rs 1.25 crore in 25 start-ups each as part of its eighth cohort. The 25 startups in this cohort are from 11 cities in India including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Chennai. The total investments amount to about $4 million.



Some of the start-ups who got selected include cyber resilience technology brand, Zeron, pickle-manufacturing brand, The Little Farm Co., fintech firm Credwise, Web3 start-up Shyft, men-focused sexual wellness platform, Sukham, and several others. Others include Luzo, Dr Mantra, OpenOffers, Zing, Dolfe, Aliste, Metabrix, etc.



The fund claims to have made 100 investments so far including those in this cohort.



“We are delighted to share that we have surpassed our 100-investments goal in 3.5 years since the launch of 100X.VC. We believe these founders are building moonshots in their respective sectors and are excited to be part of their journey,” said Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC.



Launched in 2019, 100X.VC is a Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered fund. It is led by angel investor Sanjay Mehta’s family office, Mehta Ventures.



In an interview with Business Today earlier, Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner at the early-stage fund said he is bullish about the Indian start-up ecosystem in 2023. “India has a significant local growing consumer demand. Hence, it will not be impacted by the impending global recession. In 2023, we will be experiencing India, where new start-ups will be unlimited in supply,” Mehta said.



He also highlighted some of the sectors to watch out for this year. They include enterprise software and SaaS, direct-to-consumer, EVs and electric mobility, QSR, Future of Work, generative AI, agritech, digital health, blockchain and Web3, and security, compliance and privacy.

