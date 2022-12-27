AI start-up Haptik says company's revenue grew 2.5x, onboarded 5,000 SMBs in 2022

Artificial Intelligence start-up Haptik’s revenue grew by 2.5x, co-founder and CEO of the company, Aakrit Vaish announced on social media platform, Twitter, on Tuesday. Vaish also said that Haptik added close to 150 enterprise customers across seven countries, and on-boarded more than 5,000 small and medium businesses (SMBs).



He also shared a roundup of 2022 in a blog wherein he touched upon several milestones, which were accomplished this year, including the launch of the first-ever end-to-end WhatsApp Shopping bot with JioMart, expanding in regions across the US, the Middle East, Singapore and Indonesia, and more.



“On many accounts, 2022 was a complex year for the world we live in. Many highs, but some really low lows. Here at Haptik, we had our fair share of ups & downs. But looking back now, I cannot be more grateful for where we are ending. I am immensely grateful to my team and am proud of what we have achieved this year,” wrote Vaish in a blog.



Vaish also shared that Haptik’s WhatsApp business solution for SMBs, Interkat, became number one on Shopify. He said that the start-up was able to double its team to 400 across seven countries this year.



Founded in 2013 by Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, Haptik is one of the world's largest conversational AI platforms and focuses on key customer engagement use cases such as customer support, concierge, lead generation and live chat. In 2019, it was acquired by Reliance Jio Digital Services Limited for Rs 700 crore.



Next year, Haptik will complete 10 years in the business. Vaish shared his last thoughts on what’s in store in the times to come. “We started this company with the idea that people will prefer messaging to engage with brands.”



He also summarised Haptik’s 10-year-journey by sharing a quote his former boss and entrepreneur, Simon Khalaf, shared with him, “Remember, we always get the idea right- the decade wrong.”

