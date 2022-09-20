Cred founder Kunal Shah tops the list of angel investors followed by Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl

Fintech unicorn Cred’s founder and investor, Kunal Shah, has topped the list of angel investors with more than 200 investments done across start-ups such as Razorpay, Unacademy, Slice, Mensa, Spinny, and more, according to a report by A Junior VC, a startup content platform.

Others who follow the suit include Kunal Bahl, and Anupam Mittal, who has invested in 66 and 65 start-ups respectively. Bahl is the co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal and has invested in startups such as Rapid, Jugnoo, and Mamaearth.

Investor Anupam Mittal, who has also founded matrimonial platform shaadi.com, has invested in Trell, Lido, Rapido, and Ola. Mittal came into the spotlight for being one of the ‘sharks’ in the Indian version of Shark Tank (America) which featured other startup founders such as Vineeta Singh (Founder and CEO of Sugar), Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) and more.

Other angel investors who have supported the Indian startup ecosystem include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal (64), Founder of Livspace Ramakant Sharma (61), co-founder of Snapdeal Rohit Bansal (56), Jupiter’s founder and CEO, Jitendra Gupta (45), Anand Chandrasekharan, founder of Mad Street Den (45), Paytm’s co-founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (40), and Ratan Tata (39).

The report stated that several well-known Indian start-ups including unicorns and soonicorns (soon-to-be-unicorns) have been funded by the above-mentioned investors including CarDekho, NoBroker, Urban Company, Paytm, Acko, Open, Cultfit, Teachmint, Rupeek, and more.

The start-up ecosystem in India is the third largest in the world after the US and China. As of September 1, 2022, India houses 77,473 start-ups, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

According to a report by Hurun India, 124 unicorns have been founded by Indians wherein the unicorn bandwagon is led by edtech player Byju’s ($22 billion), food delivery startup Swiggy ($11 billion), and fantasy gaming company Dream11 ($8 billion).

