‘Distance not coming in way to celebrate NYE’: Blinkit CEO reveals top saved addresses

Distance did not come in the way of celebrating New Year’s Eve, revealed quick commerce start-up Blinkit’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa. The founder shared on social media platform, Twitter that the top saved addresses where people were ordering from were ‘home’ and ‘parents.’



He wrote, “Top saved addresses people have been ordering at are – ‘Home’ and ‘Parents’...Good to see distance is not coming in the way of celebrating NYE together.”



Good to see distance is not coming in the way of celebrating NYE together ❤️ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2022



Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, was started in 2013 by Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar. It was acquired by foodtech major and National Stock Exchange-listed company, Zomato, in June 2022. Funded by the likes of SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India, and others, Blinkit operates across 30 cities and delivers grocery items, among other things.



Dhindsa also shared other insights from the NYE orders. He said that more than 150,000 lemons were delivered that night and the company, in total, had delivered more than 50,000+ lemons on new year's eve. The biggest order, he claimed, was placed by a resident of Bengaluru who ordered for Rs 28,962 from Blinkit. This order included loads of chips, tonic water and a boAt speaker, Dhindsa shared.



In fact, Dhindsa and Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal revealed that they were experiencing very high demand on December 31. So much so that both of them had to step out themselves to deliver a few orders.



My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022



In addition, Goyal claimed that Zomato delivered more orders on New Year’s eve than it did in the first three years of the company’s operations. Dhinsa also shared that this year’s NYE order saw a 3x jump as compared to 2021.

