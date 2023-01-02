IIT Guwahati Placement 2022-23: Highest package of Rs 2.4 crore; Amazon, Google, Microsoft top recruiters

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati announced the results of the first phase of placements for the 2022-23 academic year. The highest offer stood at Rs 2.4 crore per annum. Companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft also recruited graduates from the college despite mass layoffs at the companies.

A placement committee member told Business Today that CSE (Computer Science Engineering) was the best branch in terms of number of offers received and the packages offered by companies.

Also Read: 33 students at IIT Kanpur get package over Rs 1 crore; Reliance Jio, PwC, Intel among 250 hiring companies - BusinessToday

“As expected, CSE students were most sought after in this session as well. The average CSE package is Rs 41 lakh per annum (LPA). Last year, it was Rs 28 LPA. The highest CSE package is Rs 2.4 crores per annum. All this even though the batch size has gone up from 84 to 108 in the last five years,” said the placement committee member.

As per the data provided by IIT Guwahati, the students of BTech CSE are placed not just in CS and IT, which are the core sectors for the discipline, but also in banking and design.

Also Read: IIT Bombay placements: 25 students get more than Rs 1 crore package; Reliance, Tata, Adani Group look for candidates - BusinessToday

Some of the biggest tech recruiters were Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, and Cisco, etc. despite ongoing layoffs at the companies. Accenture and IBM were IT companies that participated in the hiring round.

The placement committee member added, “In terms of placement, CSE is the best branch so far, but other branches are also gearing up.”

Also Read: IIT-Delhi placements: 50 students get job offers worth over Rs 1 crore on Day One - BusinessToday

Investment banks and financial services companies that hired graduates at IIT Guwahati in the current placement session were BNY Melon, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, American Express, and Square Point, among others. Indian companies like Reliance, Bajaj, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, also recruited at IIT Guwahati.

Other well-known recruiters were Rubrik, Infurnia, Cohesity, Thoughtspot, Alphagrep, Rakuten, Shimizu, and Samsung.

Also Read: 'Had an offer from Amazon, but chose TCS': Tata Consultancy Services delays onboarding - BusinessToday

The phase 1 of placements recorded a total of 919 offers. Out of which, the pre-placement offers (PPOs) also outshined the previous year’s record with a total of 218 PPOs, which is the highest number of pre-placement offers in the last four years. The highest PPO package stands at Rs 1.20 crore per annum for the current session.