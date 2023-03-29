Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover's father passes away

Former Managing Director of fintech major Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover passed away yesterday. In an Instagram post, Grover wrote, "Bye papa. Love you! Take care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover) 04.08.1953-28.03.2023.

Ashok Grover was a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant. He used to live with his son in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park. Earlier, he and his family lived in Malviya Nagar. The cause of death is unknown. Apart from Ashneer, Ashok Grover is also survived by his daughter (Ashima Grover) and wife.

Grover's post on Instagram received several messages by comedians, radio jockeys, and more.

On the professional front, Grover has launched a new start-up called Third Unicorn along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri. The new venture will be focusing on fantasy sports with a cricket-centric app called CrickPe. The CrickPe website stated that the platform is a fantasy sports app that will allow players to participate in public, private, or "mega contests" to earn cash prizes.

