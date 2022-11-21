Kalaari Capital & Climate Angels invest in battery technology start-up Clean Electric

Early-stage investor Kalaari Capital has led a seed funding round of $2.2 million in battery technology start-up, Clean Electric. The round also saw the participation of other prominent investors such as Climate Angels, LV Fund, 7Square Ventures, and CIIE Regional Innovation Foundation.



With this funding, Clean Electric plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Pune to produce 5,000 battery packs every month. It will also use the funds for R&D, expanding teams across sales and operations and for developing new products.

Abhinav Roy, Co-founder, and CTO at Clean Electric, said that they want to make a difference in the electric vehicle segment. “By providing dependable, safe, and performant energy storage solutions, we believe we can add immense value to the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy ecosystems.”



Clean Electric was founded in 2020 by IIT alumni Akash Gupta and Abhinav Ray. The Bhopal-based start-up manufactures and develops energy storage solutions as well as EV-related infrastructure and services. The company has also built liquid-cooled battery solutions for two and three-wheelers along with battery swapping applications.



The investors noted that the start-up is providing a much-needed push to India’s battery technology ecosystem.



“The patents the team has filed introduce direct liquid cooling technology wherein the cells of the battery are 100 per cent in contact with a coolant which ensures maximum safety (fireproof), 25-minute charging and a 1.5x longer life span,” said Sumeet Singh, Partner at Climate Angels.



Singh also added that Clean Electric’s solutions can also be exported to countries in the global south that are facing similar issues around EV safety and performance.



The company’s products have been in the pilot testing phase with multiple original equipment manufacturers across the country. They have, so far, undergone an on-road testing of more than 30,000 km. The company claimed that they will be ready for certification tests before the end of this year.



