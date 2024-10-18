Lendingkart investor Fullerton Financial Holding commits fresh infusion of Rs. 252 crore

Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) which is an existing investor of Lendingkart, has committed a fresh infusion of Rs. 252 crore into the fintech company. As a result of the investment, FFH will become a controlling shareholder in Lendingkart.



Lendingkart said that the funds will enable the company to deepen its reach in underserved markets and enhance its technology, taking a giant leap towards fulfilling its mission of fostering financial inclusion for small businesses in India.



Commenting on the investment, Hong Ping Yeo, CEO of FFH, said: “FFH’s mission since inception is to be the catalyst in enriching lives and enabling success of customers and communities served by our portfolio companies across Asia. Our investments in Lendingkart are a testament to our continued belief in the MSME opportunity in India and that well governed, scalable franchises can brings significant value to small businesses.”



Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart is backed by the likes of Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, among others. The company has raised around Rs. 1050 crores funding till date.



Since inception, Lendingkart claims to have disbursed over 3,00,000 loans worth over Rs. 20,000 crore to MSMEs across in India in more than 4100+ cities and towns.

