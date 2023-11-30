Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh, Sugar’s Vineeta Singh among top 10 youngest, self-made women entrepreneurs in the country: IDFC-Hurun

Not only are they popular for their roles as ‘sharks’ in Shark Tank India, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh are also the youngest top-most women entrepreneurs in the country. In a list released by IDFC First Bank and Hurun Report, Alagh and Singh have been joined by a motley crew of young women entrepreneurs.

The top rank went to Ghazal Alagh (35), followed by Saumya Singh Rathore (35), co-founder of vernacular social gaming platform WinZO, API management app Hasura co-founder Rajoshi Ghosh (36), health-tech company Pristyn Care co-founder Garima Sawhney (37), tech-led brokerage and mortgage marketplace Square Yards co-founder Kanika Gupta (39), Sugar Cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh (40), B2B commerce and fintech startup OfBusiness co-founder Ruchi Kalra (40), neo-banking platform for SMEs and startups Open co-founder Mabel Chacko (40), general insurance company Acko co-founder Ruchi Deepak (41), and money app IndMoney co-founder Amrita Sirohia (41).

This list has been released along India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list, where the top-most self-made entrepreneur is Radhakishan Damani for his company Avenue Supermarts, popularly known as D-Mart.

The top self-made entrepreneurs list is dominated by men, with Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar being the top self-made woman entrepreneur on the list. She is ranked 12th. Ruchi Kalra is on the 13th spot along with the other co-founders of OfBusiness, Asish Mohapatra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta, and Nitin Jain.

Ghazal Alagh is on the 76th spot with Varun Alagh, while Saumya Singh Rathore is on the 199th spot, Rajoshi Ghosh is on the 100th spot, Garima Sawhney is on the 68th spot, Kanika Gupta on the 131st spot, Vineeta Singh on the 198th spot, Mabel Chacko is on the 100th spot, Ruchi Deepak on the 84th spot, and Amrita Sirohia is on the 138th spot along with their co-founders.

It must be mentioned that the ranking of the list is in order of the value of the enterprises and not the net-worth of the founders themselves.

“The IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. 1/3rd of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old. It is interesting to note that Bengaluru occupies the top choice for most of the founders in the list to start their companies – this is in stark contrast to Hurun India Rich List, in which the entrants preferred Mumbai and New Delhi over Bengaluru,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

