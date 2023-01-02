Meet Shark Tank Season 2 Judges: Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and others

The first season of Shark Tank India proved that India’s time to celebrate the start-up and the entrepreneurial culture had come. Anyone would vouch that India which is known for reality shows such as Indian Idol, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dance India Dance and many others ushered in a new era when the first season became a roaring success. The season saw 67 businesses getting funded with the sharks infusing around Rs 42 crore.



This year will see Ashneer Grover giving it a miss. Grover gave the most meme-worthy one-liners in the last season. He will be replaced by Amit Jain, founder and CEO of CarDekho. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of D2C start-up Mamaearth will also not be appearing in this season.



However, Business Today collated a list of this year’s sharks or judges.



Anupam Mittal



Most prominently known as the founder of Shaadi.com, Mittal is an entrepreneur, investor, and more. Apart from the matrimonial website, he also runs a proptech company, Makaan.com and mobile entertainment provider, Mauj Mobile. Based in Mumbai, Mittal is known for his investments in iconic start-ups such as Ola Cabs, BigBasket, Rapido, Druva, and many others. He is the most active angel out of all the sharks.



Mittal has invested in over 150 companies in the last 15 years.



Peyush Bansal



Peyush Bansal became famous for building and running his omnichannel eyewear start-up, Lenskart. However, not many know that Bansal wanted to get into the coveted Indian Institute of Technology. When he failed to go through, he enrolled himself at McGill University, Canada and pursued engineering from there. Thereafter, Bansal worked with Microsoft and even met Bill Gates- an encounter which he called “life changing” in the first season of Shark Tank India.



Bansal took the less-travelled path by quitting his job in the US and came to India to pursue entrepreneurship. This proved to be an advantageous step for him.



He launched the eyewear brand in 2010 which was valued at $4.5 billion in 2021 according to some media reports.



Vineeta Singh



Vineeta Singh hit headlines after she refused a Rs 1 crore per annum offer immediately after completing her post-graduation from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Sugar Cosmetics is her second venture. Singh has often shared her struggles and her journey of not getting funding in the initial years of starting Sugar Cosmetics because she was a woman founder. She has also highlighted how she is biased towards women unabashedly because women have it tougher especially when it comes to raising funds.



Today, she is not just running a successful company which has a valuation close to $500 million but has competed in marathons, ultramarathons and even the ironman triathlon races.



Aman Gupta



Aman Gupta is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at electronics and lifestyle brand, boAt. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Gupta’s company is backed by giant investors, including Warburg Pincus, Qualcomm Ventures, InnoVen Capital, among others. The company claims to have clocked revenues of Rs 3,000 crore at the end of FY22, growing at 100 per cent year-on-year.



Namita Thapar



Namita Thapar became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 21. She also went on to do her MBA from the Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Right after the programme, she spent six years at Guidant Corporation, in finance and marketing. After a successful stint in the US, she decided to return to India in 2007 and support her father (Satish Mehta) in running the pharma giant, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.



She joined Emcure when it was a Rs 500-crore company and contributed to its journey in becoming a Rs 6,000 crore one today.



Amit Jain



Amit Jain has a quintessential rag-to-riches journey. In 2006, he and his brother, Anurag Jain started a software outsourcing company in their house garage called GirnarSoft. After working on the start-up for about a year, they visited the Auto Expo in 2008 in Delhi. They came back with an idea that led them to launch CarDekho.com, a platform that would facilitate the buying and selling of cars.



Jain scaled the company and at one point its valuation was $1.2 billion.

