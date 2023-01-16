National Start-up Day: Indian start-ups have raised Rs 17.58 crore from sharks on Shark Tank India 2

Indian start-ups have raised Rs 17.58 crore from the judges of the popular series Shark Tank India, across season two till now, as per estimates shared by the business reality television show. Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has made the maximum investment in terms of amount, followed by Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar) and Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of People Group).



Thapar has invested Rs 5.03 crore. Gupta, Bansal, Singh and Mittal have infused capital worth Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 3.13 crore, Rs 2.95 crore, and Rs 2.92 crore, respectively. These numbers were shared by Shark Tank India on its Twitter handle.



Proud to be part of a platform & group of peers who support the entrepreneurial spirit of our country ! Here’s to celebrating our nation builders 🥂 pic.twitter.com/zrzieHKjEL — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023





Some of the start-ups which raised funding include hyperlocal OTT platform STAGE, clothing brand Girgit Store, electric vehicle start-up Gear Head Motors, snack company Patil Kaki, fire extinguishing ball manufacturer Brandsdaddy, and beauty appliance firm Winston India. However, some start-ups like shoe brand, Flatheads, DNA jewellery company, Magic of Memories, failed to get funding but were applauded by the sharks for being resilient, unique, and more.



The last season, which aired in 2021, saw 67 out 198 pitches getting funded. In all, start-ups and their founders raised Rs 42 crore. In season one as well, Thapar invested the most among all sharks. She invested Rs 10 crore across 24 deals. In terms of volumes, Gupta invested in the most number of start-ups. He closed about 30 deals. His total investment was Rs 6.7 crore.



Second highest investment came from Bansal who invested Rs 8.2 crore across 27 deals.



Apart from the sharks, the Indian start-up ecosystem also boasts of numerous angel investors who back them. CRED founder, Kunal Shah, tops the list with more than 200 investments done across start-ups such as Razorpay, Unacademy, Slice, Mensa, Spinny, and more, according to a report by A Junior VC, a start-up content platform.



Others who follow the suit include Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal. Bahl is the co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal and has invested in 66 start-ups such as Rapid, Jugnoo, and Mamaearth.



The start-up ecosystem in India is the third largest in the world after the US and China. As of September 1, 2022, India houses 77,473 start-ups, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry.



Also read: National Start-up Day: Why incubator T-Hub believes 2023 will be a ‘promising year with few hiccups'