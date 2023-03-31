Ola Electric sells over 27,000 EVs in March 2023, 2 lakh EVs in FY23

Indian electric vehicle maker Ola sold more than 27,000 EVs in the month of March, the company said on Friday. The company has been breaching its own sales record for the past seven months.

The Bengaluru-based company is the top player in the EV market and competes with the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and Hero Motocorp’s recently-launched VIDA V1 series.

Commenting on this development, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric said, “FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritizing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company's consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to human scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift.”

The electric vehicle company also opened around 50 experience centres on March 26. These stores were opened across different Indian cities, including Visakhapatnam, JP Nagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and others.

Ola Electric’s market share is around 30 per cent whereas the ride-hailing business (Ola Cabs) has a market share of 60 per cent, Aggarwal told Business Today recently.

He also shared details about where the company stands at the moment, its humongous push into electrification. The entrepreneur also threw light on the firm’s IPO plans.

“We tried to list it last year, but we didn’t do it. We will do it soon. Then, Ola Electric is now India’s No. 1 EV company by revenue—even bigger than the four-wheeler EV companies by revenue—and last year we scaled up manufacturing, our front-end [and] back-end. In January last year, we started selling. Last year was a very action-filled year for us at Ola Electric. It’s a massive undertaking and it was very exciting. I have been very optimistic... not just optimistic but very aggressive about India’s need to lead the world in electrification,” he said.

