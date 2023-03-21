Physicswallah acquires UAE-based edtech start-up; plans to expand to MENA region

Noida-based edtech company Physicswallah (PW) has acquired UAE-based company Knowledge Planet. The aim of this acquisition is to expand to the MENA (Middle East and North African) region. A statement by the company revealed this move will also help PW to offer 1:1 STEM courses and SAT preparation for students looking towards the West for higher education.



This is going to be PW’s first international partnership. Commenting on this move, Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PW, said “With 13 centres operating across the Middle East and a well-established school partnership model, Knowledge Planet, the most trusted exam preparation network, is the perfect brand to champion our foray into this promising market.”

He also said, “This is a critical milestone in PW’s journey. Our commitment to Bharat extends to the country's students living abroad, as well as to providing top-notch education and opportunities. We want to bring our expertise to every Indian student, and this is a positive step in this direction.”

Knowledge Planet was founded in 2011 by Monika Oli and Sachin Bharti Gupta. It specialises in JEE and NEET test preparation-related offerings.



The company is also looking to expand beyond UAE countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar through this partnership.



In December 2022, Physicswallah also acquired another edtech start-up called iNeuron which was previously owned by legacy publishing company S Chand and Company. S Chand sold off its entire stake in iNeuron as part of the deal.



Physicswallah was started by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2016. It is the only profitable edtech start-up in the country. The company made a profit of Rs 98.2 crore in FY22.

