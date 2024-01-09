Sexual wellness startup MyMuse raises $2.7 mn in funding led by Saama Capital

MyMuse, an intimacy brand, has raised $2.7 million in a pre-series A funding led by existing investor Saama Capital. In this round, the company raised funding from financing platform Trifecta Capital, CRED founder Kunal Shah, and others. Existing investors Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital also participated in this round of funding, the company said in a statement.

With a 15 per cent month-on-month growth, MyMuse plans to utilise the funds for inventory financing, bolstering its omnichannel presence, and expanding distribution nationwide, it said.

MyMuse, which calls itself the country's first bedroom essentials brand, was founded by husband-wife duo, Sahil and Anushka Gupta in 2021.

Commenting on the fresh funding, MyMuse co-founder Sahil Gupta said: "We are constantly sold out of our most popular products, proving that demand far outstrips supply in our industry. When we look at the data on our product adoption, especially across tier III cities, we know we’re just touching the tip of the iceberg in solving a basic need for Indians that has been brushed under the carpet for far too long."

Anushka said that over the past 2-plus years, the firm has witnessed incredible brand love and community support, demonstrating that Indians were truly ready to embrace sexual wellness as a part of their holistic wellbeing. "We're excited to keep bringing people products that improve their relationships with themselves and their partners."