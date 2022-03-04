US-based AI edtech marketplace WooStudy forays into India

New York-headquartered Woostudy, which claims to be the world’s first AI-powered edtech marketplace, has announced the launch of its operations in India. The company aims to onboard over 1 lakh students on the platform by 2024 in partnership with over 5000 institutes and over 500 counsellors from across the country. WooStudy’s India entry comes at a time when the edtech sector in India is booming having received record investments over past two years, also witnessing consolidation as hybrid-education model gains prominence.

WooStudy was founded in 2019, with the vision to create a hassle-free online platform that connects students, counsellors, and universities, and helps simplify the entire admission process right from university/ course selection, filling of application and completion of admission formalities. The platform says that it has already onboarded over 10,000 students, with thousands of courses from over 7500 active universities to choose from.

The online aggregator platform has raised successfully raised $100,000 in its pre-seed round in February, 2021, and is backed by Sputnik ATX, an Austin Texas based venture capitalist fund. The company is currently present in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Pakistan, amongst others.

“WooStudy is one-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform that capitalises on Big Data and AI to automate the student university engagement process, right from career guidance, university selection to the actual admission, and provides a one-stop interactive solution for the three key players in the education eco-system -- domestic and global educational institutes, counsellors, and aspiring students. We are really excited to bring this platform to India and create more learning and growth opportunities for students looking to fast track their careers. We have a strong team in India, and we are certain that together we will be able to make WooStudy the most sought-after online aggregator platform for career guidance and growth opportunities,” Dinesh Mittal, co-founder, WooStudy said.

The company has roped in Nitish Seth, a seasoned professional with over 28 years experience in the textile and hospitality industry, as the Chief Strategy Officer for India.

“We are really excited to partner with the global WooStudy team to bring this innovative platform to the students both domestic and international, counsellors and universities in India and overseas. We are confident that WooStudy will soon emerge as one of the most trusted marketplace for this community. We have aggressive growth plans for the region, and are currently focused on building a strong team, strengthening our technology platform, and striking the right partnerships, critical for the company’s success in India,” said Nitish Seth said.