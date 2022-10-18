Yellow.ai rolls out ESOPs worth $43 million for global workforce

Conversational AI platform, Yellow.ai, has announced that it will be rolling out employee stock ownership plans worth $43 million (Rs 353 crore approximately) for its global workforce.



The California-based company aims to empower its employees irrespective of their tenure or designations through this move, and create wealth in line with the business’ growth. “Yellow.ai is providing maximum flexibility to its employees by extending quarterly vesting post a one-year cliff period,” the statement read.



Commenting on this development, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder of the company said, “Yellow.ai is witnessing exponential growth globally and our employees have played a pivotal role in achieving this. Taking our commitment to be an employee-first organisation further, we are democratising wealth creation for our employees to recognise their valuable contribution to this upward journey. We are confident that this will help drive further accountability, hire the right talent, create wealth for our employees, and implement our long-term vision more effectively.”



Founded in 2016 by Raghu Ravinutala, Rashid Khan and Jaya Kishore Gollareddy, the start-up automates customer and employee experiences across channels, with the artificial and human intelligence to deliver on-demand fulfillment. At present, it serves over 1,000 enterprises across 85 countries. Some of its notable clients include Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Food Panda, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Yellow.ai’s presence currently extends to India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.



The company plans to further expand to Australia, Japan, Africa, Latin America, the US, UK, and Europe in the coming times. It is also looking to touch its workforce to 1,000 by the end of this year.

