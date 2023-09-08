‘Delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit’: PM Modi says the event will chart a new path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, said that India was delighted to host the event at the Bharat Mandapam. New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development, he added.

“India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days. It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development,” said PM Modi in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.



It is my firm belief that… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

The G20 theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is rooted in India’s cultural ethos, he said. India’s G20 Presidency is “inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented” and it represents the voice of the Global South, said the prime minister.

“India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue,” said PM Modi.

India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

He will be chairing sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’ during the G20 Summit, said PM Modi. A range of issues concerning the world communities, including strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, will be covered.

The G20 Summit will also work to “further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace”, he said.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegations to deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. “I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality. Rashtrapati Ji will be hosting a dinner on 9th September,” he said.

On September 10, leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, as well as share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable world.

Also read: G20 Summit: 'New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready', says Amitabh Kant

Also read: Indian government launches G20 India mobile app for visitors: Virtual Tours, Yoga Break and more