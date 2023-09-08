G20 Summit: 'New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready,' says Amitabh Kant

India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday discussed the priorities of India's presidency a day before the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in New Delhi. At a pre-summit briefing, Kant said the New Delhi leaders' declaration is ready and will have the voice of the Global South and the developing countries. "No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries," Kant said.

Kant added he cannot speak about the declaration or outcomes like the African Union membership proposal made by PM Modi until the leaders have decided on them.

India is set to make a dash for a goal line at the two-day G20 summit and is expected to address some of the complex global challenges, such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment.

“G20 is an economic forum discussing growth and development. In Bali last year, issues of conflict that impact development like food, fuel and fertilisers were discussed and this year it has been a discussion, too. But the leaders will have to take the final decision,” he told the media at the pre-G20 briefing.

He added that PM Narendra Modi, a staunch supporter for the Global South, initiated this historic move by reaching out to leaders worldwide. He said PM Modi had asserted India's presidency should be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive.

"These are the four principles on which we have worked. We have lived up to his vision of being inclusive, action-oriented, ambitious and very decisive during our presidency," Kant said.

He added: "PM who is a great believer in Global South had written to all the leaders and there has been a very positive response and formally that will come before the Summit."

Kant said that when India took over the G20 presidency at a time when the world was witnessing slowing growth and productivity worldwide.

"India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- the world is one family. PM Modi said India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We have lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency," Kant said.

Kant further said that India's digital public infrastructure is one of its greatest achievements during its presidency.

“Few people knew about digital public infrastructure when India took over the G20 Presidency. One of our great achievements, or key takeaways, is that the world acknowledges that India has truly revolutionised digital payments," Kant said.

Earlier in the day, the World Bank too acknowledged India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for its transformative impact in the past 10 years. The financial institution said India has achieved remarkable landmarks in just six years, accomplishments that would typically have taken nearly five decades to realise.

Besides this, Kant said over 220 G20-related meetings were held in 60 cities across the country, showcasing India's diversity and federal structure.

"Every state of India has vigorously participated in India's G20 Presidency. Unlike other countries, India has not limited G20 meetings to the national capital or a few cities. This has helped improve the infrastructure in many parts of India," said Kant.

