Indian government launches G20 India mobile app for visitors: Virtual Tours, Yoga Break and more

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi, the Indian government has released a G20 India mobile app for all visitors including ministers. In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Narendra Modi instructed the ministers to download the app so that it will be easier for them to interact with foreign delegates.

Created by the Ministry of External Affairs, the G20 India app offers complete information about the Summit in 10 languages including Hindi, German, Portuguese and Japanese. It will also offer a virtual tour of the venue that will be helpful for delegates, officials, media personnel and more. It is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The app also comes with a navigation feature for the multiple venues at Bharat Mandapam Convention Center at Pragati Maidan. The app also comes with a dedicated section for press releases, documents, speeches, delegate experiences, photos, videos and much more.

Interestingly, there is a special Yoga Break feature that will help users practice yoga whenever they need a break. There’s also a Digital India Experience Zone at the venue. Users can check the app to see what is available in the zone and if they are interested enough to pay a visit. This zone also has “Ask GITA” kiosk that answers questions about life in the voice of Krishna based on the Shrimad Bhagawad Gita.

The app also comes with categories like Language Translation, Citizen’s Corner, Crafts Bazaar, Explore India, Calendar and so on.

As a part of the G20 Summit preparation, Delhi Police and other Indian Army officials are in action at the moment. Delhi Police is using a Sandes app to communicate securely. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), this app is being used by inspectors and commissioners to share documents and other important texts. The app follows a secure internet protocol for docs and can only be viewed on the app.

Also Read:

iPhone Spyware Alert: Apple devices found to be at risk from NSO exploit

'Google par Jawan search kar aaiye': Google surprises Shah Rukh Khan fans with Jawan search result