G20 Summit: Gurugram admin advises corporate offices to allow work-from-home on Friday

G20 Summit: The Gurugram District Administration on Thursday asked all corporate offices and private institutions to allow work from home on Friday in the wake of the upcoming high-profile G20 Summit in New Delhi. In an advisory, the administration said that traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on Friday (September 8) which might result in occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram.

"Accordingly, there is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided. In Consideration of this, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home tomorrow (September 8)."

The G20 Summit will take place at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam from September 9 to 10. Some restrictions have been imposed in and around Delhi to manage the movements of hundreds of dignitaries who are coming to India.

Delhi will be out of bounds for unauthorised persons for three days till Sunday. An array of restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic have been announced in the New Delhi district, areas around Rajghat, and the regulated zone demarcated by the Ring Road. The restrictions would be in place between 12 midnight on September 8 and 11.59 pm on September 10. However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers.