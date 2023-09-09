G20 Summit: India makes clean energy push with Global Biofuels Alliance

At G20 Summit in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) will accelerate sustainable biofuel deployment and support the global energy transition. GBA will spawn international cooperation especially among agriculturally endowed countries for furthering the goals of inclusive and green growth. India’s net carbon zero goal of 2070 will also receive a fillip.

Biofuels, as a renewable energy source derived from plant and animal materials, play a critical role in progressing towards zero and low-emission development strategies. They symbolise a significant leap towards a greener and more sustainable future. They not only offer a viable alternative to non-renewable energy sources but also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving biodiversity, and promoting rural development and job creation. Therefore, the global recognition of the importance of sustainable biofuels cannot be overemphasized.

The increasing concern about climate change, coupled with the incessant need for alternative sources of energy, amplify the relevance of biofuels. However, for biofuels to make a more significant impact on a global scale, they need to be sustainable. Sustainable biofuels are produced via innovative and environmentally friendly methods that do not negatively impact food security or biodiversity.

The Alliance aims at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in transportation sector, thereby strengthening domestic markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy framework towards sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, the Global Biofuels Alliance is a collective movement for change. “It will unlock bioenergy access in emerging economies. A big step by India’s G20 presidency led by Hon’ble PM to move towards low carbon economy,” he added.

“PM Modi’s leadership in G20 has mainstreamed discussions around clean and affordable bioenergy solutions,” said Banerjee.

The establishment of the Global Biofuels Alliance is seen as a crucial step to ease the transition to sustainable energy sources. This cooperative initiative unites a diverse range of stakeholders from investors, research institutions, governments, and industry experts to foster the production and usage of sustainable biofuels. The Alliance presents an integrated approach promoting economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability.

The Alliance's mandate is centered on ensuring that the production of biofuels does not compete with essential food crops and its conversion process does not exploit non-renewable resources or degrade the environment. This is achieved through the institution of mechanisms and policies that uphold the sustainable production and use of biofuels.

Shishir Joshipura, co-chair, CII National Bioenergy Committee and Managing Director & CEO, Praj Industries, said, “GBA will help accelerate inclusive energy transition for a sustainable world. Adoption of Bioeconomy has multiple advantages for all economies especially due to its with deep and positive social, livelihood and environmental benefits. India’s leadership across policy, technology and ecosystem development can benefit the larger world and help include the Global South in this important journey. We applaud the G20 leadership for this landmark development.”

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration on Saturday recognised the importance of sustainable biofuels in zero and low- emission development strategies while taking note of the setting up of a Global Biofuels Alliance.