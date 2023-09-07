G20 Summit Menu: Dignitaries to be served Indian street food, millet-based dishes and more

Top leaders from around the world, who will be attending the G20 Summit in Delhi this weekend, will be treated to an elaborate vegetarian spread representing India's rich culinary traditions.

According to a senior official, the Mughlai cuisine of north India, the south Indian cooking traditions, and the "lip-smacking" chaat dishes from across the country will be served to the delegates over three days beginning Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023, the Nigerian delegation reached New Delhi on Tuesday while other leaders will start arriving from Thursday evening onwards.

World leaders and delegates present at the G20 Leaders' Summit will also be served with a variety of street food and innovative recipes featuring millets, as per the PTI report. The top leaders and delegates will also get to taste the culinary delights of Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, a renowned hub for Indian street food.

Millets have been on the menu at G20 meetings under India's Presidency which began on December 1 last year.

The hotels, where world leaders and delegates are staying, will also present innovative millet-based dishes.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the multinational event.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has not confirmed his presence at the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend. The Chinese delegation at the G20 Summit will be led by Premier Li Qiang.

