G20 Summit 2023: Silverware with engraved motifs to be used to serve delegates; check details

G20 Summit in Delhi: Delegates attending the G20 Summit in the national capital will be served in silverware and gold-plated utensils. The utensils used for the summit will bear intricately engraved motifs from the Indian heritage.

Silverware and metalware firm, Iris Jaipur, held a preview of some of the tablewares commissioned by multiple luxury hotels for the guests attending the lavish lunches and dinners. The firm is dispatching crockeries to 11 luxurious hotels.

Rajeev Pabuwal, owner of the company, and his son Laksh Pabuwal, told India Today that they have been crafting these wares for three generations and aim to offer foreign visitors a taste of India on their dining tables.

Each piece undergoes a thorough testing at the R&D lab, after being crafted. The designs of these utensils are tailored as per the requirements of each hotel. They also have a ‘Maharaja Thali’ set that includes 5-6 bowls and separate silver boxes for salt and pepper.

Laksh Pabuwal told news agency PTI that most of the tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares that will be used to serve the guests have gold plating. Silverware to keep the garlands and other items that will be used to welcome the VVIP guests have also been crafted.

Pabuwal also revealed that 15,000 silverwares were crafted by 200 artisans for the G20 Summit. Iris Jaipur, run by Laksh Pabuwal’s father Rajeev Pabuwal, spent 50,000 man-hours crafting the tableware for G20. Craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and other parts of the country worked for the assignment.

Rajeev Pabuwal said that the tableware designs are “characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques”. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India’s heritage and its global prominence, he added. The designs include motifs of flowers, peacocks and more.

Pabuwal said that silver-plated wares were used by the maharajas in ancient times. He said earlier silverware used to be imported but the ones that are being used in the event are made in India.

