India's technological rise: India showcases tech prowess at G20 Summit, highlights key digital initiatives 

As India hosts the G20 meeting this year, the nation is leaving no stone unturned to demonstrate its tech prowess to other member countries attending this noteworthy event. The government is directing the global spotlight on its vast strides in technology expansion and accomplishments.

G20, the premier international forum for global economic cooperation, is a powerful platform for discussing various issues impacting the world today.

At the summit, attendees can look forward to viewing India's digital revolution by creating a Digital India Experience Zone. This exhibition zone highlights India's progress in the technology realm, putting on display its indigenous digital stacks and applications.

The exhibit will display flagship technology programs like Aadhaar, the country's exclusive national biometric digital identity program. The 12-digit individual identification number system, Aadhaar, simplifies the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, serving as proof of identity and address for Indian residents.

There's also the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant digital payment facility enabling interbank, peer-to-peer, and person-to-merchant transactions via a mobile app.

The exhibition presents the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), designed to encourage an open network for exchanging goods and services over a digital network.

The experience zone will also showcase locally developed apps like Diksha, Geeta, MyGovernment, and Umang, signifying India's firm foothold in e-governance and citizen-centric services.

One of the notable apps is the Bhashnini app, which promises digital services in local languages, and the Sanjeevani app, which supports telemedicine facilities and can enable outpatient department (OPD) services at home. The DigiLocker service, providing access to digital versions of various personal documents, is another highlight.

On this occasion, India has developed a unique delegate-friendly application named 'G20', catering to all summit-related information. The application offers the convenience of five UN-recognized languages, including English, German, Japanese, Hindi, and Portuguese.

An exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam is a testament to India's technological advancement, power, and innovation. It is the epitome of India's indomitable spirit of rising through challenges, its dedication towards digital empowerment, and its commitment to ensuring digital services' availability in every corner of the country.

The G20 meeting promises to be a significant event, not only to discuss global issues but also to project India's success in the world of technology. It will place India's digital infrastructure and tech capabilities on the world stage, propelling its global stature to unparalleled heights.