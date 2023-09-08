'Met with world leaders of tomorrow': UK PM Rishi Sunak on meeting students at British Council in Delhi

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday shared his profound experience of interacting with young students at the British Council in Delhi, who is in national captial for the G20 Summit on September 9, 10. Describing the students as the "world leaders of tomorrow," Sunak conveyed his optimism about the global future.

"Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at @inBritish- a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India," Sunak posted on X along with photos of his delightful experience with the students.

The students were from diverse backgrounds, each carrying aspirations to make a difference in their respective fields. In the photographs shared, he was seen clicking selfies and interacting with the students and teachers.

Sunak arrived in Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and said he would work with world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.

Accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

"I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak said in a post on X.

Sunak, while talking to the media about the Khalistan issue after reaching New Delhi for the G 20 Summit, made it clear that Khalistani extremism would not be tolerated on the United Kingdom's soil.

"Let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK," he said. Sunak added that the UK is working with the Indian government to tackle PKE (pro-Khalistani extremism).

"I don't think it (PKE) is right. Our security Minister was just recently in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism," he told news agency ANI.

His stern position comes amidst concerns regarding the increasing radical activities associated with the Khalistan movement, an entity struggling for a separate Sikh nation carved out of India.

Pro-Khalistan elements attacked the Indian High Commission in London on March 19. They pulled down the Indian tricolour from a pole at the front of the building and threw it on the ground. They also spray-painted graffiti on the building, including slogans such as "Khalistan Zindabad" (Long live Khalistan) and "Free Kashmir".

The UK government stated that it would collaborate with the Metropolitan Police to assess security at the Indian High Commission and make necessary improvements to ensure the safety of its employees.

The Indian home ministry met with the UK government during the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue to examine Khalistani activity and rallies in London.

