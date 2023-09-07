Traffic advisory for G20 Summit: No entry from Gurgaon via Sirhaul border on expressway

The Delhi Police said on Wednesday (September 7) said that no vehicles other than ambulances and fire engines will be allowed into Delhi through the main Sirhaul border on the expressway in a revised traffic advisory for the G20 summit.

These restrictions on vehicle movement will be in force from Thursday (September 7) midnight to Sunday (September 10) midnight.

As the main entry between the city and Delhi closed, those heading towards the IGI airport must take the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road. Vehicles carrying essential goods, which had earlier been exempted, also cannot use the expressway route via Sirhaul. They will be diverted through MG Road and can enter Delhi through Aya Nagar. Buses coming from the Jaipur side will be redirected to the KMP Expressway via IFFCO Chowk.

On September 1, Traffic police issued their first advisory announcing restrictions at the Sirhaul border and urging people to take the metro. However, after two days, the traffic police clarified that the restriction was only for trucks and other heavy vehicles and not for cabs and private cars.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij stressed on Wednesday that anyone travelling to the airport should have extra time. "Vehicles heading towards Terminal 3 will be diverted from Rajiv and IFFCO Chowk onto Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road. They will reach Urban Extension Road 2 and emerge on the service road of the expressway to reach the airport," he added.

Vehicles travelling to Terminal 1 of the airport will follow a similar route. After leaving the motorway service road, they must take the Ulan Bator Marg to the airport.

"The restrictions will be in place to curtail heavy movement of traffic on the expressway. All transporters and truck unions have been informed about the curbs,” he said.

Traffic police in the city will enforce restricted movement controls in Udyog Vihar and the area of Ambience Mall because the South Korean delegation and other delegations are expected to stay there, among other hotels like The Oberoi in Udyog Vihar.

"The delegations will reach the hotels directly from the Delhi airport on Friday. They will go to Delhi for the summit the next day. No meeting is scheduled in Gurgaon. All the events are in Delhi," a senior police officer said.

The Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Yadav, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would be imposed in the city on these three days. "There will be a complete ban on drones on these days," he added.

The district administration previously advised corporate offices to work from home from September 8 to 11, keeping traffic curbs in mind.

Trucks would not be permitted to travel towards Delhi from Faridabad either. "We urge people not to use their private cars as much as possible," said Amit Yashwardhan, DCP (traffic) in Faridabad.

