Computing
While it took Microsoft years to launch its Office app for iPad and that too at a price for the full version, there are plenty of other documentation apps - both free and paid ones - that you can consider.
Till a year ago most purchases of all-in-ones were influenced by space constraints. Now, however, the all-in-one has become a complete PC.
If you are put off by the prices of the touch-based Windows 8 laptops, there are signs that prices are easing.
With file sizes and data transfers mushrooming exponentially, copying stuff between machines and devices can be both banal and bothersome.
With the iPad taking over our lives, it's time to put two photo editing software for the tablet in the ring and see who comes out victor.
Microsoft has shed its dowdy image and come up with a quirky, but fully satisfying, operation system for multiple platforms.
USB flash drives are becoming smaller and smaller in form, but they are also becoming amazingly larger at heart.
The best gadgets and technology spotted at the largest tech fair on earth
With loads of new features and intuitive task management, the new Microsoft Office is all about improving productivity across your multiple device screens.
From school projects to e-tickets to income-tax returns, we still have to rely on physical documents.
This will be the first OS that works for both a full-fledged computer as well as a tablet.
Essential anti-spying freeware that will stop a nosy parker from prying into your data cache.
If you find yourself flinching at the mention of the iPad's price tag, don't worry-there are tablets out there that are kind on your pocket.
From video editing software to kid-safe browsers, there is a lot of open-source stuff out there that will make Mac users drool with excitement.
