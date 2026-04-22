'There are no shortcuts': Sami Sabinsa's Anju Majeed on building a global science-led business

Sami Sabinsa Group Executive Chairperson Anju Majeed said building a global science-led business requires patience and persistence, stressing that "there are no shortcuts" to long-term success.

Speaking to Business Today TV as part of the EY | BT Hidden GEMs series, Majeed traced the origins of the company to her father, Dr. Muhammad Majeed, who founded the business in the late 1980s, tapping into the rising demand for natural products in the United States before setting up manufacturing in India in 1991.

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She said the early years were marked by significant challenges, including convincing global consumers about the efficacy of Ayurvedic herbs. "There were a lot of studies done in Chinese herbal medicine or in European medicine, but not much was done in Ayurvedic herbs," she said, adding that the company invested heavily in science-backed research to build credibility.

Majeed said establishing a reliable supply chain was another hurdle. The company worked closely with local communities and farmers to ensure consistent quality of raw materials, a strategy that helped it expand to 19 countries.

Research remains central to the company’s growth strategy, she said, noting that Sami Sabinsa has invested heavily in R&D, standardisation, safety, and dosage validation. "We were the leaders, we innovated, we led the way," she said, adding that protecting innovation through patents has been critical to maintaining a competitive edge.

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Amit Gupta, Partner, Investment Banking at EY India, said companies like Sami Sabinsa have demonstrated global potential through consistent quality and export-led growth. He noted that strong patent protection and long-term customer relationships are key indicators for investors evaluating such businesses.

On sustainability, Majeed said the company has focused on securing its supply chain through partnerships with farmers and local communities. She cited contract cultivation of medicinal plants and collaboration with state forest departments as key initiatives.

Majeed also highlighted the company's work in contract farming and partnerships with state authorities to secure raw material supply. She said Sami Sabinsa has been a pioneer in the contract cultivation of medicinal plants, including early work on Coleus forskohlii with farmers in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions. Advertisement “We ensure that when we collaborate with farmers, we ensure that they are given technical knowledge, technical support, a buyback guarantee, as well as a fair price," she said. She added that the company has also worked with the Madhya Pradesh forest department, planting over 50,000 trees of Pterocarpus marsupium across 250 acres to support both sustainability and long-term supply of medicinal ingredients.

Gupta added that sustainability and traceability have become industry "hygiene", warning that companies failing to adopt such practices may not survive in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Majeed said the company plans to deepen research into Ayurvedic molecules, expand into new product categories, and invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, while continuing to prioritise sustainability.

She also emphasised the importance of long-term thinking for entrepreneurs. "Don’t chase the easy route. Don’t chase the rapid growth. take the hard way, take the challenges," she said, adding that enduring success is built on "years and years worth of research, and the patience that we have put in."

Gupta described leadership in research-driven businesses through a "4P framework" — product portfolio, proprietary processes, commercial pathways, and patience — highlighting the importance of sustained innovation and long gestation cycles.

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Majeed said recognition as a "hidden gem" strengthens the company's resolve to continue investing in research and innovation. "It gives me the strength to keep going forward," she said.



