MEIL Head Honcho Sudha Reddy Sets a Milestone at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sudha Reddy, the director of MEIL Group, is a well-known businesswoman and entrepreneur. She and her husband, P.V. Krishna Reddy, built MEIL from the ground up and are hailed as a power couple throughout the world. As the director at MEIL, Sudha Reddy has taken the company to new heights and is known for her ingenious strategies and moves. She is also a philanthropist and is very passionate about the upliftment of underprivileged women and children.

Sudha Reddy has become the centre of soft power at MEIL Group and is the face of the company at global events like the Met Gala, Paris Couture Week, Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition- and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Reddy was invited to the exclusive White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023 and was in attendance at the event alongside a-list celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner, Kelly Ripa and Ke Huy Quan. Prominent journalists, politicians and businessmen were also there, and the event was alive with conversations and company. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito kicked off the gala with a pre-recorded cold open. Host Roy Wood Jr. made the evening memorable with his unabashed and clever jokes.

Sudha Reddy also attended the CBS Afterparty and the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree. She was seen mingling with the star-studded attendees and exchanging ideas regarding the future of our global economy and business relations. She discussed the future of India’s relations with Qatar and DC with the ambassador of Qatar and also had conversations with the ambassador of Iran, the ambassador of France and members of the Congress.

Her commitment to philanthropic causes and insightful knowledge of current affairs impressed everyone. She made history as the first Hyderabadi attendant of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and has put MEIL’s name in the skies again.