The leaders of real estate in Rajasthan launch River Valley, high-end flats in Goa

Home is where the heart is. But finding a house to your liking never comes easy, except when you lay your trust in Manglam, a real estate company driven by the sound principles of integrity, business ethics, and product innovation. After successfully establishing its foothold in the markets of Udaipur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Alwar, and Jhunjhunu, the brainchild of Mr. N. K. Gupta is ready to take on the landscapes of Goa with a river & valley view project.

The group has already achieved a spectacular response with Manglam's Casa Amora, a dream destination for the ones looking for affordable 2bhk Budget, Deluxe and Luxury apartments in Goa. The project comes with 2 large club houses with a swimming pool in every phase and other amenities like basketball & badminton courts, an air-conditioned gym, steam sauna, jacuzzi, massage parlor and mini theater.

Surrounded by the aura of heritage trails, rare spectacles of the avian species, and a beautiful view of the Mandovi River, Manglam's River Valley gives you the quality of life you've been seeking. For those in search of a quiet, relaxing, and luxuriously elevated home in one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Goa, Manglam's River Valley is the ideal living experience. The project rests upon a hill on the famous Kadamba Plateau 6-lane highway, which is now a part of greater Panjim.

Nand Kishore Gupta, Chairman, Manglam Group says, "This location was selected for its quintessential, 180-degree panoramic river and island view on one side and valley on the other side. The concept is to provide a home by the hillside and a life by the riverside".

The life surrounding Manglam's River Valley

Living here allows you to have the city at your fingertips. If someone in your family is a health freak, they'll be happy to step out for a riverside jog or an early morning walk at the nearest beach. Got a bicycle? Hop on to enjoy the ride by the boardwalk. There's nothing more satisfying than a two-wheeler ride in Goa.

Never worry about running errands as Kadamba Plateau's plush shopping destinations are nearby. For fun family time, you can plan a visit to Dr Salim Ali Bird sanctuary. It is an extreme delight to witness this paradise covered by fourteen mangrove species, including the rare Kandelia Candel. Take your guests out on the heritage trails such as Se Cathedral Church, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Francis of Assisi, Viceroy's arc, Chapel of St. Catherine and more. Your options are endless and all conveniently located within accessible distance.

A sneak peek into your next possible home

All 10 towers at Manglam's River Valley are designed masterfully with the highest standards of quality. Everything, from the master bedrooms to the Modular kitchens, provides residents with a luxuriously elevated lifestyle. Here, one can be a proud owner of a 2bhk Royal Suites, 3 bhk Imperial Suites and 4 bhk Presidential Suites (Lavish Penthouses).

The wonderful amenities

Buying a home has never been more rewarding. The property comes with a meditation pavilion, an infinity pool, a relaxing lounge with a cascading water wall, a tot lot play area, sports center, a party lawn, an outdoor gymnasium, a viewing deck and much more. All of this improves health and promotes economic, social and environmental sustainability. Manglam's River Valley gives you peace of mind with 24-hour security, video surveillance and facility management services

With all that, who wouldn't want a piece of Manglam's River Valley and call it their dream home? Here, the natural elements, the lifestyle and the beach allure come together to bring you North Goa's ultimate gem. Whatever you need, Manglam's River Valley has it all.