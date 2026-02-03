As India looks ahead to 2026, a new wave of business leaders is redefining growth with vision, resilience, and execution. Across industries—from real estate and wellness to manufacturing, consulting, and luxury—these leaders are shaping future-ready enterprises. Here are 10 Visionary Business Leaders to Watch in 2026.

Manish Porwal – Group Managing Director, Alchemist Marketing Solutions

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As independent agencies battle global networks, Manish Porwal stands out as a leader reshaping the landscape. His Alchemist Marketing Solutions, valued at over ₹250 crore, proves homegrown ventures can thrive through innovation.

Porwal pioneered sector specialization in advertising, breaking the one-client-per-category rule. Alchemist now dominates real estate marketing with 40+ clients including Trump Towers and M3M, while building strong healthcare partnerships with Fortis and Apollo.

His strategic acquisition of Triton Communications signals ambitious growth ahead. Fifteen years debt-free and profitable, he now aims to expand this specialized model into new categories in 2026, demonstrating that independent agencies can own sectors once dominated exclusively by global giants.

Viveka Bhandari, COO, PVNA Group



Viveka’s leadership journey is shaped by purpose, perspective, and performance. As COO of PVNA Group, she draws on her automotive expertise and global education from Wellesley College to lead with both conviction and empathy. Her experience across strategy, sustainability and communications gives her a holistic lens on business transformation. Under her stewardship, PVNA Group has sharpened execution, strengthened its operating culture, and embraced innovation as a driver of sustainable growth.

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Manik Kapoor – Director, Gola Sizzlers

Manik Kapoor, Director of Gola Sizzlers, is a driving force behind the brand’s success and expansion. A gold medallist MBA graduate, he brings a strong blend of academic excellence and practical business insight to his role, focusing primarily on financial strategy and long-term growth. With a sharp eye for numbers and a data-led mindset, he has played a key role in strengthening the brand’s financial performance. His ability to turn complex financial information into clear, actionable strategies has allowed Gola Sizzlers to expand into new markets while staying profitable and efficient.

Rajat Kapoor, Director of Gola Sizzlers

Rajat Kapoor, Director of Gola Sizzlers, stands at the helm of one of India’s fastest-growing casual dining chains. In under four years, under his leadership, Gola Sizzlers has expanded from a single family-run outlet to a network of over 30 successful restaurants across the country—a feat that reflects both ambition and strategic brilliance.

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As part of the second-generation leadership of the Kapoor family, Rajat combines inherited passion with forward-thinking execution. His role goes far beyond day-to-day operations—he is the strategic architect behind the brand’s growth, known for his sharp instinct in identifying high-opportunity markets, securing prime locations, and shaping a scalable model rooted in consistency and quality.

Hira Ludhani, Director, Evershine Group

Representing the new face of India’s realty sector, Hira Ludhani is a third-generation leader modernizing the six-decade legacy of the Evershine Group with a fresh, tech-driven approach.

Driven by a vision to bridge eras, Hira combines foundational business values with innovation to successfully navigate complex redevelopments. He prioritizes eco-conscious design and smart living, integrating technology to create future-ready, environmentally responsible homes. Crucially, he maintains a commitment to accessible luxury, delivering "homes for every budget" without compromising quality.

By harmonizing accessibility with sustainability, Hira Ludhani is defining the next era of responsible real estate and is a definitive leader to watch in 2026.

Goutami Talati, Executive Director of Anahata Organic

Goutami Talati is the Executive Director of Anahata Organic, an Indic wellness brand based in Vadodara, Gujarat. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Government and Journalism from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA.

Her entry into wellness was inspired by her mother’s cancer journey and their shared exploration of Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Yoga in the Himalayas. Founded in July 2020 on her mother’s formulations, Anahata today supports farmers, gaushalas, and women artisans, with sustainability and plant-powered living at its core.

A trained Kathak dancer, Ashtanga Yoga practitioner, and mountaineer, Goutami also aspires to contribute to public policy in education, sustainability, and environmental action.

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Vivek Mohan Dembla, Founder of mStreet Investments

Vivek Mohan Dembla is the Founder of mStreet Investments and a third-generation real-estate professional who has built the firm from the ground up, drawing on a 75-year family legacy in the business. With over 15 years of experience across consulting, commercial real estate, land acquisition, and business strategy, he brings both depth and discipline to the organization. Through mStreet Investments, Vivek focuses on building long-term value across global capability centres, technology-driven platforms, and future-ready businesses, with a strong belief in thoughtful investment decisions and sustainable growth.

What sets him apart is the way he builds with patience and intent, letting the work speak louder than the spotlight.

Kailash Anwala, Founder of UniSteps Consulting Pvt. Ltd

Kailash Anwala, Founder of UniSteps Consulting Pvt. Ltd., is an engineer and entrepreneur building reliable systems for India’s construction sector. Raised as the son of a retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander, he carries a strong sense of discipline and responsibility. A civil engineering graduate from MBM Engineering College, he trained under structural expert Harshad Gokani and later worked on international projects with Mott MacDonald, including Ebène Cybercity in Mauritius. Today, he leads UniSteps, a 125+ member team operating across Indian cities and is developing one of India’s largest homegrown ERP platforms to improve construction planning and execution.

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Tanvi Lunawat, Director of Operations at the Institute of Sports Science and Technology (ISST)

Tanvi Lunawat is the Director of Operations at the Institute of Sports Science and Technology (ISST), a trailblazer in shaping the future of sports education in India. With a foundation in IT (Information Technology), she brings a unique perspective to sports management and education. At ISST, Tanvi oversees operations, mentors students, and leads courses such as Sports Management and Event Planning, focusing on bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications. A visionary entrepreneur, she has been instrumental in driving ISST’s mission to produce skilled professionals for the rapidly evolving sports industry. Tanvi is committed to making sports education accessible through initiatives like the Dr. P. C. Shejwalkar Scholarship and fostering innovation to ensure students are prepared to meet real-world challenges with confidence and skill.

Dr. Sanket Mehta, Founder & Director – SSO Cancer Hospital

Dr. Sanket Mehta is widely recognised for advancing the practice of surgical oncology in India through a patient-first, innovation-led approach. As the Founder & Director of SSO Cancer Hospital in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he has played a pivotal role in making specialised cancer treatments more accessible within the country. A pioneer in complex oncological procedures, Dr. Mehta was the first surgeon in India to successfully carry out cytoreductive surgery with HIPEC using a dedicated HIPEC system, setting new benchmarks in cancer surgery.

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SSO Cancer Hospital’s recent USD 2.8 million investment from Everhope Oncology, W Health, and Narayana Health reflects strong institutional confidence in his long-term vision. With a focus on measurable outcomes, ethical care, and improved patient quality of life, Dr. Mehta continues to shape a more resilient and compassionate cancer care ecosystem in India.