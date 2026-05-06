Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta O&G, Vedanta Iron & Steel: Key updates

In his letter to shareholders, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said the recent demerger of Vedanta into five entities marked a pivotal step in unlocking value by creating focused companies, each with sharper strategic clarity, disciplined capital allocation, and distinct growth pathways. Agarwal said his businesses are emerging as globally competitive, independently scalable, and benchmarked to the best in the world.

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Vedanta Aluminium Ltd

Agarwal said Vedanta is poised to keep its lead as the largest aluminium producer across the US, Europe, the West Asia, Australia and Africa. He said Vedanta Aluminium is looking to double the existing production capacity to 60 lakh tonnes per annum. With deep backward integration and structural cost advantages, Agarwal said the company is set to achieve among the lowest costs of production globally, upholding the highest standards of quality. Vedanta Aluminium

is benefiting from long-term tailwinds in infrastructure, automotive, electrification, aerospace and advanced manufacturing, he said.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd

Agarwal said Vedanta Oil & Gas is India’s leading private sector upstream player, built on a high-quality acreage portfolio with some of India’s best reserves and an ambition to scale towards 3,00,000 to 5,00,000 barrels per day with an investment of $5 billion.

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"A little over a decade ago, Cairn was valued at $14.5 billion. When we acquired Cairn, its market capitalization was half of the asset value. Today, that Cairn has grown manifold, added many more reserves as well as a natural gas portfolio," he said.

Vedanta Power Ltd

Anil Agarwal said Vedanta Power is building one of India’s fastest-scaling energy companies, with a 4.2 GW operational capacity and a 12 GW expansion pipeline aligned to long-term demand. This, he said, would enjoy complete and secure linkage of coal.

In addition, Vedanta Power will expand into hydropower and nuclear energy, creating a strong clean-energy portfolio in addition to its conventional prowess, becoming one of the top three power companies in the country.

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Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd

Vedanta Iron & Steel, Agarwal said, is evolving into a future-ready green steel and speciality steel manufacturer. He said the company has raw material security, integrated operations as well as expansion potential.

"From steelmaking capacity of 40 lakh tonnes per year (Goa and Bokaro), we will scale to 100 lakh tonnes per year as we can leverage the availability of gas at our doorstep. We have the backing of the best captive iron ore mines in Goa, Odisha and Karnataka that will help us scale to 100 lakh tonnes per year and subsequently, 150 lakh tonnes per year," he said.

Vedanta Ltd

Meanwhile, on the flagship Vedanta, Agarwal said it would hold about 60 per cent share in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India’s sole producer of zinc, lead and silver. Hindustan Zinc is also building a portfolio of critical minerals and is key to building India’s self-sufficiency, he said.

"Vedanta Ltd will also contain Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) with prime assets in South Africa and Namibia. Like Hindustan Zinc, VZI has some of the world’s richest zinc reserves. Vedanta Ltd will also house the copper business, which services 35% of the copper market in India, and the ferro alloys business which is undergoing expansion. We are also the only producer of nickel in India. Both copper and nickel are critical minerals that India needs for long-term self-reliance," Agarwal said.