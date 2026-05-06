Top stocks in news: L&T, Hero Moto, M&M, Coforge, SRF, Cigniti Tech, J&K Bank, Poonawalla

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile trading session amid renewed geopolitical tension pushing the crude oil prices higher. The BSE Sensex dropped 251.61 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 77,017.79, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 86.50 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 24,032.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 06, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bajaj Auto, Brigade Enterprises, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Polycab India, Blue Star, Godrej Consumer Products, Hexaware Technologies, Meesho, One 97 Communications, Shree Cement, Radico Khaitan, Raymond Lifestyle, KPIT Tech, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Firstsource Solutions and others will announce quarterly results for the period ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Odyssey Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Stylam Industries shall trade ex-date for buyback.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering and capital goods major reported a 3 per cent YoY dip in the net profit at Rs 5,325.60 crore, while revenue was up 11.3 per cent to Rs 82,762.16 crore for the March 2026 quarter. The company saw an order inflow of 89,772 crore of which two third were from international markets. It announced a dividend of Rs 33 per share for its shareholders.

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Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown auto major's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 4,668 crore, up 42 per cent YoY, while revenue increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 54,982 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. It announced a dividend of Rs 33 per share as the company recorded a strong performance in the SUV and tractors segments.

Hero MotoCorp: The leading two-wheeler player reported a 29.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,401 crore, while revenue grew 29 per cent YoY to Rs 12,797 crore for the quarter. Ebitda increased 31.1 per cent YOY to Rs 1,857 crore, while margin came in at 14.5 per cent. Its volumes increased 24 per cent YOY to Rs 17.14 lakh united and it announced a dividend of Rs 75 per share.

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Coforge: The IT solutions and services player reported a 135 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 612 crore, while revenue increased 30 per cent YoY to Rs 4,450 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its operating margins rose to 15.6 per cent, while order execution was up 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs $1.75 billion.

KEC International: The infra and civil construction player secured new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across T&D, renewables, transportation and cables; order inflow supports revenue visibility and is sentimentally positive.

SRF: The specialty chemical player reported a 10.64 per cent YoY to Rs 582.02 crore, while revenue increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,615 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda increased 7.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,025.7 crore, while margins remained stable at 22.22 per cent for the quarter.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The NBFC player reported a 309 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 254.79 crore, while its net interest income (NIIs) rose 78.5 per cent YOY to Rs 1,276 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Net interest margins stood at 9.05 per cent for the quarter and NPAs improved on both gross and net levels. AUM increased 69.4 per cent YoY to Rs 60,348 crore.

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Cigniti Technologies: The IT solutions company stands dissolved without winding up following merger with Coforge. Stock implications now tied to swap ratio and Coforge share issuance. Consolidation is likely to be positive for scale and capabilities, with record date as May 16 for 1:1 share swap ratio.

J&K Bank: The lender reported a 36.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 798 crore, while NIIs increased marginally to Rs 1,487.5 crore for January-March 2026 period. Operating profit rose 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 910.8 crore, while revenue NPAs improved on both the levels.

Ajanta Pharma: The pharma player reported a 18.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 266.7 crore, while its revenue rose 21.46 per cent YoY to Rs 1,421.64 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 333 crore, up 12.1 per cent for the quarter, while margins declined to 23.4 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 28 per share for the shareholders.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Vikran Renewable for solar and integrated energy projects; signals diversification into renewables, long-term positive but near-term impact limited given no operations yet.

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UCO Bank: The PSU lender has secured a major reprieve in a tax dispute, with a substantial reduction in its Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability following an appellate ruling.

Kundan Mining & Metals: The metal player's wholly owned subsidiary acquired 99 per cent stake in a Mauritania-based mining entity; signals international expansion in exploration, sentiment positive but execution and asset quality remain key.