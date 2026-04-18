Akshaya Tritiya: A moment to reimagine growth, renewal, and the way we build wealth

In the financial industry, Akshaya Tritiya is often spoken about in the same breath as gold. But every tradition, when repeated long enough, risks losing its deeper meaning. And as professionals, as parents, and as individuals, it is our responsibility to reconnect with the spirit behind our rituals not just the rituals themselves.

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Akshaya Tritiya is one such moment. It is a reminder that abundance is not created by what we purchase on a single day, but by the intentions we set and the actions we sustain. The word Akshaya translates to “that which grows without diminishing.” For me, that meaning is profoundly relevant in the world we live in today. If we look back at the origins of Akshaya Tritiya, the day marks the beginning of endeavours that shaped journeys, strengthened societies, and inspired generations. None of these beginnings were about instant reward. They were about choosing the right path and staying committed to it. This philosophy aligns closely with our approach to building financial wellbeing.

Gold has always held symbolic significance in Indian households. But today, its meaning has evolved. It is no longer only about possessing a physical asset; it represents stability, discipline, and the wisdom of balancing tradition with modern financial tools. This is where the connection with regulated investment avenues becomes meaningful. Many individuals today express the symbolism of gold not only by buying it physically but also through diversified, professionally managed investment options that include gold-related funds. These options do not replace tradition; they extend it into a contemporary financial context. Not as a guarantee, neither as a prediction, but as a structured, long-term approach aligned with one’s goals.

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The essence of Akshaya lies in the idea that growth does not happen in a single moment. It unfolds when we take small steps with consistency and clarity. This is the same as long-term patient investing. Whether one is starting their first systematic investment plan, strengthening an existing portfolio, or simply taking a moment to reflect on financial priorities, Akshaya Tritiya becomes a symbolic anchor, a reminder that sustained progress often begins with one step at a time made with thoughtful intent. Thus, the essence of this festival is to initiate series of steps that will continue to grow over time, mirroring the principles of patient, time-tested disciplined investing.

Today, as we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, my wish is simple: May we choose beginnings that reflect who we aspire to become. May we invest in habits that strengthen our financial resilience. May we embrace progress that is steady, thoughtful, and enduring.

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Wishing you and your family an Akshaya Tritiya filled with steady, thoughtful, and enduring progress!

The article has been wriiten by R. K. Jha, MD & CEO LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd.

(Views expressed by the expert are his/her own.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein are based on internal data, publicly available information and other sources believed to be reliable. Any calculations made are approximations, meant as guidelines only, which you must confirm before relying on them. The information contained in this document is for general purposes only. The document is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The document does not have regard to specific investment objectives, financial situation and the particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. The information / data herein alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The statements contained herein are based on our current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future. LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. / LIC Mutual Fund is not guaranteeing / offering / communicating any indicative yield on investment made in the scheme(s). Neither LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. and LIC Mutual Fund (the Fund) nor any person connected with them accepts any liability arising from the use of this document. The recipients(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein.

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