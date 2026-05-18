Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 18, 2026. Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Bharti Airtel

Strong management headed by by Sunil Bharti Mittal. Bharti Airtel has been resilient after Jio launch which is commendable. Revenue parameters have been good for Airtel. ARPU has been going up. Airtel has increased its subscriber base recently. Any dip in the stock can be a good buy for investors in the long term.

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Vodafone Idea

Caller Yamin Ahmed wants to know outlook for Vodafone Idea stock.

It important to note how the company will win back the confidence of subscribers. ARPUs have improved in the medium to short term. From February onwards, the company has sustained its subscriber base. Those who can take high risk, they can hold the stock.

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