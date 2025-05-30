Best Astrologer in the World in 2025

A huge percentage of our population believes and likes to make decisions based on astrological predictions. They often search for the Best Astrologer in world. This article will help you to choose the same.

Vedic astrology is becoming more and more popular in the world since it is thought to be very precise and accurate. The world of Astrology has now become more refined, definitive, diverse, and deeper. Various astrologers from all around the world have brought major reforms that have shaped the astrology community progressively and found a path that brings significance. Its spiritual underpinnings also ensure that it is less about fortune-telling and more about the evolution of the human soul as it strives to unite with the Divine.

Let us take a look at the Best Astrologer in the world.

1.Dr. Sohini Sastri:

Dr. Sohini Sastri, a 2-time President Award-winning astrologer, is one of the Top 10 Astrologers in India and a globally recognized expert in astrology. She has been honoured by the Astrological Association of Great Britain as the "Best Astrologer in the World" for her exceptional contributions. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in KP Astrology, Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Color Therapy, guiding lakhs with accurate predictions and effective remedies. She received an honorary Doctorate and also ‘D’Litt in Astrology from National American University, USA for her exceptional journey and contribution to society. She is also the only astrologer who received the Grand Ph. D. in astrology from National American University, USA. Her deep knowledge and accurate predictions have made her a trusted advisor to Bollywood celebrities and high-profile clients. She has been considered an esteemed member of several communities. She has received numerous accolades, including ‘Champion of Change’, ‘Pride of Nation’, ‘Indian Achievers Award’ and many more. She has been felicitated by dignitaries like former Presidents and Governors of India.

She has also been honoured by ‘World Book of Record 2022’ UK, Switzerland, for her contribution to astrology. She has achieved ‘The Most Searched Astrologer in India Award’ under the woman’s world records’ appreciation category in 2023. Additionally, she is a renowned author, having written several books on astrology, making the subject accessible to a wider audience. As a frequent columnist for leading publications like Femina India, Times of India, Forbes India, Outlook India, Business Standard etc., Dr. Sohini Sastri continues to spread awareness about astrology and guide people towards a brighter future.

Contact Details:

Website: https://www.sohinisastri.com/

2.K. N. Rao:

Shri K. N. RAO is an Indian Vedic astrologer. His full name is Kotamraju Narayana Rao, he belongs to the Brahmin family of Andhra Pradesh. Shri K N Rao was an English language lecturer. At the mere age of 12, he was introduced to the world of Vedic Astrology by his mother and can be considered as the best Vedic astrologer in the world by his peers and clients. His astrological lectures on Vedic astrology in many countries influenced people to connect with him and Vedic astrology. Today, many people are associated with Shri K N Rao as disciples and as crazy about astrology. He was the chief guest at the second conference of the American Council of Vedic Astrology. His book, “Yogis, Destiny and the Wheel of Time” can be referred to as one of the main tools in the world of astrology. His insightful guidance about life has helped people find the path to success.

Contact Details:

Website: https://www.journalofastrology.com/

3.Steven Forrest:

Steven Forrest is an American astrologer, writer, and lecturer. He is the author of nearly a dozen astrological books and one of the founders of the school of Evolutionary Astrology. He is known for his evolutionary and spiritual approach to astrology. With over four decades of experience, he's shaped the field with his unique insights and teachings. Forrest's work combines ancient astrological wisdom with modern psychological perspectives, focusing on personal growth and self-discovery through the cosmic language of astrology. His approachable and engaging style makes complex astrological concepts accessible to enthusiasts and professionals alike. Forrest's workshops, lectures, and consultations have helped countless individuals gain deeper insights into their lives, guiding them towards a more fulfilling path. His dedication to astrology as a tool for understanding and transformation has earned him widespread recognition and respect within the astrological community and beyond.

Contact Details:

Website: https://www.forrestastrology.com/

4.Demetra George:

Demetra George is a professional astrologer who graduated from the University of Oregon with a master's in classics. Since 1971, she has been involved with astrology. She was given the prestigious Regulus Award in Theory and Understanding in 2002. Asteroid Goddesses, Astrology for Yourself, Mysteries of the Dark Moon, Finding Our Way through the Dark, Astrology and the Authentic Self, and Ancient Astrology in Theory and Practice: A Manual of Traditional Techniques, Volume I etc. are the books, written by her. She has specializations in archetypal mythology and ancient techniques. She lives in Eugene, Oregon, and has taught astrological history at both Kepler College and the University of Oregon. To produce a distinctive mix of archetypal astrology and ancient techniques, coupled with trips to sacred locations, Demetra draws on her experience in mythology and ancient languages.

Contact Details:

Website: https://demetra-george.com/

5.Michael Erlewine:

Michael Erlewine is a highly respected astrologer known for his intellectual prowess and practical approach. With over 40 years of experience, his career has been remarkably versatile. In addition to being an astrologer, he is an American TV host, photographer, author, and counselor. Erlewine is particularly renowned for being the first to apply computing technology to astrological measurements. He is the founder of Matrix Software, an exclusive tool for professional astrologers. Under his vision, he has integrated heliocentric and geocentric astrology while introducing advanced astro-techniques such as Star Type Astrology, Deep-Space Astrology, and Local Space Relocation. Today, he is considered one of the most renowned astrologers.

Contact Details: https://michaelerlewine.com/

Every person has good and bad times in their lives that bring them joy and sorrow, and to overcome the bad situation, we take refuge in these great sages.