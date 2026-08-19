Business Today India@100: Why Conscious Leadership Could Be India's Next Competitive Advantage

At the 5th edition of Business Today India@100, scheduled to be held on 21 August 2026 in New Delhi, CNESS joins as the Conscious Leadership Partner, bringing a fresh perspective to one of India's foremost leadership platforms.

Business Today India@100 convenes senior policymakers, business and corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and thought leaders to deliberate on the ideas, reforms and collaborations that will define India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. This year's edition will explore not only where India is headed, but also how it can build institutions, enterprises and leadership models capable of sustaining long-term progress.

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For Nandhiji, the conversation extends beyond business strategy.

"India will not reach global leadership by 2047 through GDP alone. We also need to think about how we lead, how we innovate, and ultimately, how consciously we use our power," he says.

That belief forms the foundation of CNESS — a global consciousness ecosystem that seeks to make consciousness practical and measurable for individuals, organisations and society. Through initiatives ranging from CNESSWORKS, which helps enterprises embed Conscious Leadership into organisational culture, to digital platforms and global movements such as the Declaration of Consciousness Movement (DOCM), CNESS aims to build conscious individuals, conscious enterprises and, ultimately, a more conscious world.

As part of his special session at Business Today India@100, Nandhiji will join Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, for a conversation on why consciousness may become one of the defining leadership capabilities of the future. The session will also include a brief guided meditation, offering delegates an opportunity to experience the principles of Conscious Leadership beyond discussion.

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As India looks ahead to 2047, perhaps the next chapter of its growth story will not be defined only by what it builds, but by how consciously it chooses to build it.

Continue your Conscious Leadership journey. Scan the QR code to explore the CNESS App and become part of the global consciousness ecosystem