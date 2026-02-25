Chetan on the Changing Face of Noida’s IT/ITES Real Estate Market

The Exotica Group, a well-established name in Indian real estate, has closely witnessed the transformation of India’s residential and commercial markets over the years. Known for delivering high-quality, future-oriented developments, the Group is widely regarded as a thought leader in understanding evolving buyer preferences, investor sentiment, and next-generation infrastructure. In an exclusive interaction, Exotica Group shares its perspective on how Noida’s IT/ITES landscape is rapidly evolving and what modern enterprises truly seek today.

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Q: How do you see the evolution of Noida as an IT/ITES destination?

Noida today is fundamentally different from what it was even a decade ago. Earlier, commercial real estate decisions were largely driven by location, availability, and pricing. That mindset has completely transformed.

Today, businesses and investors are not merely acquiring office space—they are investing in future-ready ecosystems, brand value, and long-term growth environments. Over the last two to three years, we have seen a sharp rise in demand for luxury and premium office developments in Noida.

This shift reflects the reality of a new India. Purchasing power has increased, corporate aspirations have evolved, and occupiers are willing to pay a premium for projects that offer quality, stature, and longevity.”

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Q: What are businesses specifically looking for in modern IT/ITES projects?

Modern enterprises want far more than just functional office floors. They are looking for holistic business environments that support productivity, talent retention, collaboration, and brand positioning.

Smart building systems, advanced security, seamless connectivity, sustainability, wellness amenities, and integrated lifestyle facilities have become essential—not optional. Luxury today is not about excess; it is about intelligent design, operational efficiency, comfort, and experience.

This change is clearly visible in Noida, which is now emerging as a strong alternative to traditional corporate hubs, attracting large enterprises, global occupiers, and institutional investors.”

Q: How does Exotica One32 fit into this changing demand?

At Exotica Group, we spent considerable time studying these evolving expectations before conceptualizing Exotica One32. The objective was very clear—to create an ultra-premium luxury business hub that reflects how modern India works and aspires.

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Exotica One32 has been designed as a next-generation IT/ITES ecosystem where luxury, technology, and functionality coexist seamlessly. From intelligent building systems and advanced digital infrastructure to thoughtfully planned lifestyle and workspaces, the project is built to stay relevant not just today, but for decades to come.

It is a direct response to the growing demand for high-quality office spaces where businesses are proud to operate and investors are confident to invest.”

Q: Sustainability and technology are often discussed. How important are they in reality?

They are absolutely critical. Sustainability is no longer just about regulatory compliance—it is a core business responsibility. Energy efficiency, responsible resource management, and environmentally conscious design directly impact operating costs, employee well-being, and corporate reputation.

Similarly, AI-enabled and smart technologies enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and future-proof assets. At Exotica One32, sustainability and technology are integrated into the project’s DNA, ensuring that businesses grow efficiently and responsibly.

This integration is what truly defines a future-ready commercial development.”

Q: Your final thoughts on the future of Noida’s commercial real estate market?

Noida is entering a decisive new phase. It is no longer positioned only as an affordable alternative, it is becoming a destination of aspiration.

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The last few years have clearly shown that occupiers and investors are ready to pay for premium, luxury office environments that offer experience, lifestyle, and long-term value. Developments like Exotica One32 are setting new benchmarks and redefining what Grade-A commercial real estate means in Noida. The future belongs to projects that combine trust, technology, luxury, and vision—and Noida is fully prepared for this future.”