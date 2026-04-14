War without soldiers: Ukraine's robot force seizes Russian position in first-of-its-kind operation

Ukraine has claimed a breakthrough in battlefield tactics, saying its forces captured a Russian position using only unmanned systems, without deploying a single soldier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that the operation marked the first time in the war that an enemy position had been taken entirely by drones and robotic ground platforms.

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"For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms - ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side," he wrote on X.

The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it. These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the… pic.twitter.com/qLQKfxPdiB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026

The claim shows Ukraine's growing reliance on technology as the war grinds on, with Zelenskyy highlighting the rapid expansion of the country's defence industry. He said Ukraine now has the capacity to produce millions of FPV drones per year, alongside interceptors, artillery shells and long-range strike systems.

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He listed a series of missile platforms already in use, including "Flamingo and Ruta, Peklo and Neptune, Palianytsia and Vilkha", adding that these were "not just in development, but a real force already at work".

Zelenskyy also pointed to the increasing reach of Ukraine's drone operations, saying strikes had hit targets up to 1,750 kilometres from the country's border. "There will be more. And this is not about records - it is about justice that will find evil anywhere in the world," he said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, robotic ground systems have already been widely deployed on the front line. He said platforms such as "Ratel, TerMIT, Ardal, Rys, Zmiy, Protector, Volia" had carried out more than 22,000 missions in just three months.

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"This is about high technology protecting the highest value - human life," he said, adding that each mission represented a situation where a robot replaced a soldier in a high-risk environment.

He also highlighted Ukraine's experience in maritime warfare, particularly in the Black Sea, saying the country had carried out operations unmatched elsewhere. "No one else has carried out missions like Ukrainians have in the Black Sea," he said, adding that such expertise could be shared with partners.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s naval drone systems - "Sea Baby, Magura, and Sargan" - were now well known and formed part of the country's potential defence exports. He also pointed to advances in artillery, ammunition production and armoured systems as part of a broader push to scale up domestic capabilities.

"The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it," he said.

The claim, if independently verified, would mark a significant moment in the evolution of modern combat, where machines increasingly take on frontline roles traditionally held by soldiers.