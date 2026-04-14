Wipro Q4 results 2026: Buyback, dividend announcement date and time- Earnings schedule

Wipro Q4 results 2026 date and time: IT major Wipro will announce its Q4 earnings on April 16, 2026. The board of the IT major is also likely to approve a buyback of shares The board meeting will be held from April 15 to April 16.

Wipro' Q4 and fiscal earnings will follow IT sector leader TCS' results, which kicked off the earnings season on April 9. The Bengaluru-based IT major is expected to announce its Q4 earnings after market hours on April 16. Infosys, another IT major, will report its Q4 earnings on April 23.

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"The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 16, 2026 for their approval," said Wipro.

"The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026," said Wipro.

Wipro Q4 expectations

HDFC Securities expects Wipro's revenue to come at Rs 2,447.1 crore for the March 2026 quarter, marking an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise and a 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) are estimated at Rs 631 crore, up 16 per cent YoY and flat sequentially, with margins seen at 18.3 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is pegged at Rs 352.8 crore, up 12.6 per cent YoY. The brokerage has an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225.

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Q3 earnings

In Q3 of the previous fiscal, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of Rs 3,119 crore for the quarter under review, marking a decline of 7 per cent from Rs 3,358 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose 3.7% to Rs 23,556 crore for the December quarter against Rs 22,697 crore in the same period last year. Wipro's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each.