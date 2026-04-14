ICICI Prudential Life Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 58%, final dividend and more details

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 58% rise in Q4 net profit. Profit surged to Rs 609 crore in the last quarter against Rs 386 crore in a corresponding period a year ago. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.65 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the shareholders of the company.

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PAT rose 34.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,600 crore in the last fiscal.

Premium from new business received rose 30.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,719 crore in Q4FY26. Aannualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 10,641 crore for FY26.

Retail protection APE zoomed 32.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 791 crore in FY26, with the second half of FY26 witnessing robust growth of 50.9 percent year-on-year.

In FY26, value of new business rose 11% to Rs 2629 crore against .Value of new business margin stood at 24.7%.

With respect to operational performance, the claim settlement ratio came at 99.3 percent and an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated individual death claims in FY26. Persistency ratios stood at 84.5 percent for the 13th month and 71.8 percent for the 49th month.

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Assets under management (AUM) came at Rs 3.14 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. The solvency ratio of the insurer remained strong at 227.3 percent, well above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent.

"Recommendation of final dividend of Rs 1.65 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to the shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," said the firm.