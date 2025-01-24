CUET 2025 - Tips by Toppers from Cambridge School Noida

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was introduced in 2022 to provide a level-playing field for college aspirants. The national-level exam came as a respite for students from the typically sky-high cut-offs, while also making the admission process more transparent. In the first ever CUET 12 students out of just under a million who gave the test got a perfect 100 percentile score in all 5 subjects. Of these 12 students, two were from Cambridge School.

Sahaana Ramesh, former student of Cambridge School, Noida, who got a perfect score in five subjects in CUET 2022, as well as 99.2% in the CBSE Board Examinations, says “Referring to previous years’ question papers can be an effective strategy. Preparing well for the board exams also helps to comprehensively cover the syllabus of CUET”.

“Students may also look up the mock tests available online to familiarise themselves with the MCQ format and learn to manage time effectively”, added Ojsvi Sharma, career counsellor with IDream Career, a partner organisation with the Cambridge Schools.

Preparing well and not leaving anything out will be critical to success in the CUET 2025.

Siddharth Singhal, Chief Mentor at IMS Learning Resources, Delhi, and a regular resource person for the Cambridge Schools, remarked “Since the NTA has made it compulsory to attempt all questions in the CUET 2025, one will have to prepare even for the deleted syllabus in the CBSE domain subjects. Previously, students could skip certain sections and still score well, but now thorough preparation of all topics is essential’.

“Because you need to attempt all questions, the scores and overall cut-offs are bound to come down. Students must prepare each topic thoroughly to remain competitive”, Singhal added.

Choose subjects carefully

Considering that all questions will be compulsory from the CUET 2025 onwards, it is essential that aspirants choose their subjects mindfully. “Students must choose subjects that they feel familiar with and typically do well in. These subjects are likely to consume less time during the examination, enabling students to attempt more questions”, said Variddhi Gupta, who heads career counselling services at the Cambridge Schools. “For the General Test, focus on aptitude, logical reasoning, and general knowledge. Stay informed about current affairs through newspapers”, Sharma added.

Manage stress

Sneha Dey of Cambridge School, Noida, also scored a perfect 100 percentile in CUET 2022, ranking among the top candidates 12 nationwide. Now studying Political Science at Miranda House, University of Delhi, Sneha strongly believes that it is imperative for students to believe in themselves. “Panic and anxiety will only hinder your performance. Trust your capabilities and try to make full use of them”, said Dey. “Students must try to keep a positive mindset, eat healthy, exercise, take adequate breaks, and ask for help when required, as they prepare for the CUET. Managing stress and maintaining good mental health are vital for sticking to a preparation routine and performing well in the exam”, Gupta concluded.

Changes in CUET 2025 - Then vs Now

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant changes in CUET 2025. Some of them are as follows:

Exam mode – Earlier conducted in hybrid mode (computer-based and pen-paper options), CUET 2025 will be conducted exclusively in computer-based mode.

Number of subjects offered – The number of subjects for students to choose from has been reduced to 37, down from 63 last year. Admissions for subjects dropped in CUET 2025 will rely on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

Subject selection – Candidates can choose up to five subjects in CUET 2025, unlike last year when they could choose six.

Flexibility in subject choice – In CUET 2025, candidates can select subjects that they did not study in Class 12. Until last year, candidates could only opt for subjects they had studied in Class 12.

Exam duration – The duration for all subjects has been standardised to 60 minutes, while earlier it varied between 45 to 60 minutes for different subjects.

Question format – Until last year, some sections contained optional questions. However, all questions would be compulsory in CUET 2025.

Preparing for the CUET 2025 requires a well-thought-out strategy, consistent effort, and a calm mindset. Understanding the changes in the exam, selecting subjects carefully, and managing stress will gear up students for success in the CUET 2025.