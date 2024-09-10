Does A Comprehensive Car Insurance Cover Hit-and-Run Cases?

Picture this. You are cruising down the highway, listening to your favourite tunes and humming, when you get hit by a car speeding down the road. To make things worse, the driver hits the accelerator and speeds away. Although you are lucky enough not to sustain any significant injuries, you are left with a severely damaged car. After recovering from shock and anger, the next thing that comes to mind is whether your car insurance policy will bail you out of this sticky situation. Well, let’s look closely at your situation and see what you can do to avert a hefty repair bill.

Do you have comprehensive car insurance?

Suppose you invested in the mandatory third-party insurance plan and considered saving a few bucks. In that case, you will not be covered by your insurance policy, as it only covers third-party liabilities. This policy will not cover any damage to your vehicle. Only if you have purchased a comprehensive car insurance policy will you be covered for expenses related to hit-and-run cases.

Understanding Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act

The Motor Vehicles Act mandates strict punishment if the offender is identified and deemed guilty in the trial. Under the guidelines stipulated by the Act, if the victim is severely injured, he/she receives a compensation of ₹50,000; if the victim fails to survive the accident, his/her family is entitled to receive ₹2,00,000 as compensation.

But what if the offender flees the scene fearing being identified and caught, unwilling to foot the repair bill's cost, or for any other reason? Recovering the cost of damages becomes an uphill task in such circumstances.

A hit-and-run case is deemed a criminal offence under Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Section 161 of the MV Act protects road accident victims where the offender’s identity remains unknown.

What should you do if you are a victim in a hit-and-run case?

You must remain calm and follow the steps given below —



• Identify the offender

- Jot down the details of the offender’s car number (number plate), make and model of the vehicle, etc. If the person has fled the scene, ask bystanders if they have noted these details, as you will need this information when filing a police complaint.

• File an FIR

- You can go ahead and visit the nearest police station (i.e., the police station under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred). If you are injured and unable to go to the police station physically, please call the emergency number and seek help from the police. You must file an FIR; this will be treated as a formal police complaint report when you submit the papers to your insurer making a claim for the hit-and-run case.

• Try to find eye-witnesses

- Could you speak to eyewitnesses and note their names, contact numbers, and addresses? We ask that they cooperate and bear witness on your behalf.

• Gather evidence

- Click photographs and record videos of the site, as this will help you prove the extent of damage caused. It will also help the surveyor (approved by your insurer) to examine and file a report in your favour. Please check and see if any security cameras have recorded the incident; the footage will help strengthen your claim.

• Notify the insurer

- You must notify your insurer as soon as possible. Usually, there is a stipulated timeframe within which you must inform the insurance provider; check your policy document or speak to your insurer’s customer service team, as the timescale varies between insurers.

The claim process for hit-and-run incidents

The claim procedure comprises a few simple steps, irrespective of whether you have purchased your car insurance policy offline/online.

You must follow these steps to make a claim on your policy —

Please inform your insurance provider as soon as possible to fast-track the claim process.

You must be as accurate as possible and provide detailed information, including the extent of damage, the reason behind the incident (i.e., how it happened), and other relevant details.

The insurer will appoint a surveyor to assess the damage and validity of your claim. They will visit the site, examine the vehicle, and file a report about the damages sustained and the requisite repairs and replacement of parts.

Please submit relevant documents, such as a copy of the FIR, all photographs and videos you had recorded, and a detailed description of the accident. Make sure you don’t leave out or miss any details. If the surveyor asks for additional documents, gather them and have them handy.

Once the surveyor approves your claim, the insurer will settle your bill directly with your chosen garage. Try to select your insurer’s in-network garage to avail of a cashless facility. If you have to tow your car to a non-network garage, make the payment and file for reimbursement. Ensure to check with your insurer’s representative/customer support executive about the details and documents you will need when filing for reimbursement.

Wrapping Up

Remember, you will only receive coverage in a hit-and-run case if you have invested in a comprehensive car insurance policy. A hit-and-run incident can occur anytime, but a comprehensive motor insurance policy will serve as a safety net against financial setbacks covering third-party liabilities as well as own damage due to theft, natural calamities, and more. The policyholder will remain covered for third-party death/disability and damage to property; they will also receive coverage in case of severe injury or death. One can opt for add-ons, like roadside assistance cover and engine protection cover, to enhance the scope of coverage.

Every time you sit behind the driver’s wheel, remember that accidents can happen anytime, out of nowhere. But a comprehensive car insurance policy can save you from a financial debacle against unforeseen circumstances like a hit-and-run accident. It protects your treasured vehicle and, most importantly, finances and lets you take the road with peace of mind.

