Dr Debraj Shome appointed in prestigious role as Governor-at-Large for India, American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) appointed a distinguished expert in Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Debraj Shome to the role of Governor-at-Large (GAL) for their Indian chapter. This significant decision was finalized and announced during the Annual Business Meeting of Members on October 25, 2023.

Q: What prompted you, Dr. Debraj, to accept the role of Governor-at-Large for the Indian chapter of the American College of Surgeons (ACS)?

A: The decision to accept this role of Governor-at-Large stemmed from my belief in the significance of representing India for an esteemed organization like ACS. The vast global network of over 87,000 surgeons within ACS presents an incredible opportunity to spearhead advancements and collaborations within the surgical community. It aligns perfectly with my dedication to enhancing surgical practices and fostering innovation.

Q: What role does the Governor-at-Large play within the ACS framework and contribute to the broader advancement of surgical standards, considering expertise and leadership in the field?

A: The Governor-at-Large represents a dedication to advocating for ACS members in India signifying the commitment to advancing surgical practices and shaping policies that address regional challenges while aligning with global healthcare standards. This role embodies leadership and a commitment to fostering advancements in surgical care.

Q: With relation to your American Board Certification in Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Why is accreditation and super specialization for doctors an important part of advancing patient care?

A: The knowledge in medical science is ever-expanding. This means that Doctors need to keep getting trained to stay on top of the explosion of knowledge. Super specialisation therefore leads to Doctors getting more knowledgeable in niche areas of medicine. Today, any patient having a complex heart problem in the cities would look for a cardiologist, but not very long ago, a general physician would treat these problems. The cardiologist would be better trained and may see many more complex heart conditions, as he specializes in that branch. That's how medicine develops, Doctors get more and more super specialized, leading to better patient outcomes.

Overall, Facial Cosmetic Surgery is a very niche branch that is evolving globally and accreditation plays a vital role in safeguarding the well-being of patients, maintaining professional standards, and contributing to the overall advancement of the field. Especially since this branch involves customers who may be otherwise disease-free and may want to look better, accreditation and specialized training to surgeons in cosmetic surgery of the face provides a framework for accountability, quality assurance, and ongoing improvement within the realm of facial cosmetic surgery.

Q: How does this accreditation impact your practice and contributions to the field of Facial Cosmetic Surgery?

A: The pathway for Board Certification ensures that training and evaluation of that training is rigorous. This accreditation therefore significantly enhances the quality of care surgeons can provide. It empowers surgeons to be specifically trained in employing cutting-edge techniques in Facial surgeries like Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Hair Transplants, and even in non-surgical Facial Rejuvenation, ensuring optimal outcomes for patients.

Patients should feel safer that there is an evolving field of medicine that trains and accredits surgeons specifically for performing Cosmetic Surgeries on the Face. With many international patients seeking India for Cosmetic Surgery procedures, this will assist them to be more confident, given the international accreditation and Board certification.

My goal is also to share knowledge and expertise globally, contributing to the continual advancement of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, especially in India. We have existing Fellowship training programs for training younger surgeons, which adhere to the guidelines of international Fellowship programs in this sub-specialty.

Accreditation can be a requirement for facilities and practitioners to participate in certain insurance programs or receive reimbursement for procedures, especially as cosmetic surgery procedures are also now being covered by insurance.

Q: How do surgeons become better at different niche areas of surgery?

A: Accreditation is not a one-time process; it often involves undergoing ongoing assessments and reviews. This encourages continuous improvement within the field by requiring practitioners and facilities to stay current with advancements in techniques, technology, and safety protocols.

Dr. Debraj Shome, amongst the most renowned cosmetic surgeons in India, holds the distinction of being the sole Asian Surgeon certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr Shome has more than 70 peer-reviewed research papers published in the top international journals and has two patents to his credit. Dr Shome heads a chain of clinics called The Esthetic Clinics, with centers in multiple cities in India. These milestones underscore his steadfast pursuit of excellence, patient well-being, and ongoing contributions to the progress of global healthcare.