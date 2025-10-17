Dubai to Host 10th Annual TMS Tanker Conference as Industry Faces Market and Environmental Challenges

The 10th edition of The Maritime Standard (TMS) Tanker Conference will take place on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the prestigious Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, bringing together the region’s leading tanker shipping stakeholders, international experts, policymakers, and technology innovators. Themed “Tanker shipping negotiates challenging market headwinds,” the conference comes at a pivotal moment for the global tanker industry as operators grapple with volatile markets, environmental compliance pressures, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Over the past decade, the TMS Tanker Conference has emerged as the region’s most influential platform for the tanker sector, setting the stage for critical discussions on industry developments and shaping policy and business decisions. The 2025 edition arrives at a time of profound transition in global tanker shipping, with owners, operators, and service providers facing unprecedented challenges but also significant opportunities for growth and transformation.

Reflecting this evolving landscape, key sessions will explore emerging trends such as biofuels, dual-fuel propulsion systems, carbon capture technologies, and expanding green recycling capacity for tankers reaching the end of their service life. Experts from classification societies, shipyards, and technology providers will share the latest innovations designed to help the industry adapt to a low-carbon future without compromising operational performance.

Session 1 will address the theme “Sustainable strategies: how best to overcome tanker shipping’s current uncertainties.” The session will open with keynote addresses by Shaikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), and Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping, setting the stage for an in-depth discussion on how operators can build commercial and operational resilience amid global volatility.

Joining the panel will be Abdul Bari Alzubaidi, Senior Vice President, Ship Management, ADNOC L&S; Amir Maghami, Chief Executive Officer – Shipping & Transhipment, AD Ports Group; Ali Abouda, Group CFO, Gulf Navigation Holding; Nafeesa Moloobhoy, Managing Director, A.S. Moloobhoy Limited; Navin Kumar, Director, Drewry Maritime Research; Bard Poulsson, Senior Vice President and International Marine Lead, Lockton; Captain Ankur Arora, Global Market Lead, Tankers, Bureau Veritas – Marine and Offshore; and Dipak Karki, Managing Director, DK2.

The session will be moderated by Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard, who will guide an engaging exchange of insights and perspectives from across the sector.

Despite broader global economic uncertainty, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for tanker shipping. Global demand for oil and refined products continues to show resilience, supporting strong tonne-mile growth across major trade routes. However, a combination of evolving geopolitical developments, regional disruptions, shifting trade policies, and regulatory changes is reshaping market dynamics and influencing global shipping patterns.

The tanker industry is undergoing a period of major fleet renewal and restructuring. Over the past two years, the global newbuilding orderbook has seen a notable rise, increasing from less than 5% to almost 15% of the existing fleet. This growth signals renewed optimism in market fundamentals but also highlights concerns surrounding an aging tanker fleet, with many vessels approaching the end of their operational lifespan and due for decommissioning. As shipowners consider future investment pathways, finding the right balance between expanding capacity and maintaining efficiency will be a key focus of discussions at the conference.

Environmental regulations continue to reshape the operational realities of tanker shipping. International frameworks, including IMO 2030 and IMO’s 2050 decarbonisation strategy, have raised the stakes for shipowners seeking to balance profitability with sustainability. The conference will place strong emphasis on green shipping solutions, alternative fuels, emissions reduction technologies, and regulatory compliance strategies, providing delegates with practical insights into achieving environmental objectives while remaining competitive.

Building on this sustainability focus, the afternoon Session 2 will turn the spotlight on “Boosting operational efficiency while maintaining a focus on green shipping.” This panel will bring together senior leaders representing diverse segments of the industry, including Richard De Vries, Vice President, Business Development, Lloyd’s Register; Rajnish Kandelwal, CEO, JM Baxi Marine Services; Han Ning, General Manager, shipbid.net Singapore; Captain Gagan Dhillon, CEO (Dubai), West of England P&I Club; Katherine Yakunchenkova, General Manager, Al Safina Security; Captain Onur Yildrim, Global Marine Manager, Advanced Polymer Coatings; Alessandra Burke, CEO, K2 Bunker Fuel Supply; Roger Harfouch, Sales Director, Marlink Communications; Captain Vikas Pandey, Founder and CEO, Shipfinex; and Ramee Rashid, Director, Seamaster Maritime Group.

The discussion will be chaired by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, who will bring his trademark energy and deep industry insight to ensure a lively and thought-provoking session.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital solutions are driving a transformation in how tanker fleets are managed and optimised. The conference will provide a platform for unveiling the latest innovations, from predictive maintenance and real-time data analytics to automation technologies that enhance operational safety and profitability. Speakers will also address cybersecurity concerns and explore the role of digitalisation in improving decision-making and responding to emerging market trends.

Beyond commercial and environmental priorities, the conference will also focus on the growing importance of safety and security within the tanker sector. Rising incidents of piracy, increasing cyber threats, and ongoing geopolitical tensions along key maritime routes have heightened operational risks for shipowners and operators. The sessions will offer practical insights into mitigating these challenges, promoting crew wellbeing, and reinforcing risk management and safety protocols across fleets.

The TMS Tanker Conference 2025 is expected to attract all of the region’s leading tanker owners and operators, as well as global stakeholders, providing an unparalleled networking platform. Delegates will have the opportunity to exchange perspectives with senior decision-makers, policy influencers, financiers, insurers, and technology providers who are shaping the tanker shipping ecosystem. The conference’s interactive format, combining keynote addresses, panel discussions, and audience engagement, will encourage open dialogue and foster collaborative solutions to shared challenges.

The UAE, and Dubai in particular, has positioned itself as a global hub for maritime excellence and innovation. Hosting the TMS Tanker Conference 2025 at Atlantis, The Palm underscores the emirate’s strategic role in shaping the future of the tanker industry. The event reinforces the Gulf’s reputation as a key decision-making centre for global energy and maritime trade, reflecting its growing influence on tanker operations and sustainability initiatives worldwide.

For details on the conference programme, confirmed speakers, and registration, visit tmstankerconference.com