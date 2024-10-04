Fly Lufthansa to Milan’s Luxury, Style and Hidden Gems

Milan is on the bucket list of most high-heeled and glitterati elite as it is home to some of the world’s top luxury fashion and couture names such as Armani, Prada, Versace, Valentino, LoroPiana and Zegna, Dolce &Gabbana, Armani, BottegaVeneta, Etro, Missoni, MiuMiu, Moschino, Prada, Valentino and Versace, with most of them based out of the Quadrilaterod'Oro.

In an out-of-the-box concept, Lufthansa, aiming to enhance travellers experience to the European sector, as there is so much to uncover and imbibe the ultimate spirit of luxury living -Milan in Italy, a traditional bastion of fashion, art, cuisine, was the first choice. A chic lifestyle companion, Lufthansa’s ‘Milan Insider’ went all out to unlock the true ‘Essence of Milan’. The renowned premium German carrier, Lufthansa, will soon acquire 41 percent stake in ITA, formerly Italy’s flagship carrier, Alitalia that justifies its focus on Milan.



While everyone can travel to Milan, not everyone can experience Milan's lifestyle in all its glory and authenticity and so to bring this thought to life, Lufthansa’s Milan Insider, serves as a unique travel experience that focuses on one of the most iconic cities of the world – Milan, and demystifying what makes it the fashion capital of the world through the lens of an Indian travel creator and getting a true insiders’ view, all enabled by Lufthansa Airlines, which was founded in 1953.



This one-of-a-kind campaign brings together a strong partnership between Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy to bring alive a true insider’s perspective of Milan with the finest of the influencers from India and Italy coming together, to deliver an unparalleled travel experience. With leading traveling influencer Tanya Khanijow who cuts across all genres – Food, Fashion, Art & Culture, was specially guided by the locals of Milan and top Italian creators Lucia PeraldoMatton, ElisabettaRoncati and Matteo Villa &LivioCesareo who hosted her and took her through the lesser known, non-touristy sites of Milan, and together explored the city in a 4-episodic journey.

Tanya toured the city’s most famous fashion districts, like the QuadrilaterodellaModa, dropped in at some iconic stores, trendy boutiques, and stylish cafes. With the help of Lucia Peraldo, Tanya put together a Milan appropriate fashionable outfit that truly compliments the elements of the city’s fashion and got a peek of the deep recesses of high- quality clothing discovering shops, local designers, and get insider tips on finding the best deals.

As beauty and art that reflected through Milan’s many museums and monuments, Tanya was thrilled to gradually sink into and bask in majestic ambience of the wealthiest and most expensive city of Italy. She went on a sight-seeing spree with Lucia Peraldo, looking at high fashion, the best places to shop from, and unmissable insider tips of how to look your best in Milan. She exclaimed, “Feeling elevated in this fashionable ensemble in the most fashionable city in the world”!

A major cultural centre, with museums and art galleries that include some of the most important collections in the world, such as major works by Leonardo da Vinci, Milan, juxtaposed by the traditional and the modern with a cosmopolitan population, draws designers, artists, photographers and models by the hordes, who are spotted during Fashion Week, Milano prêt-à-porter and Haute Couture fashion shows. The Mecca of fashion, known for its designs that are practical and elegant, has showcased works of most top designers and couture labels in the world. In the 1970’s, the city was one of the leading centres of ready-to-wear fashion ensembles for men and women.



Its unmistakable air of romance, pulsating vibe of elegance and its hidden corners make Milan, one great city to explore, which Tanya and her hosts dived into. The most renowned high-end streets in Milan are Via Montenapoleone and Via dellaSpiga and other shopping streets criss-crossing between the two main streets make up the QuadrilaterodellaModa (Fashion Quadrilateral), Milano's luxury shopping district, and one of the most famed in the world. Milan is host to the annual Milan Design Week, which attracts who-is-who and the wannabe from the creative world, who gather here for a week of exhibitions, interactions, networking and business and much more to offer on its platter.

Tanya and her hosts are set to take the readers across to the rich and varied cuisine and warm Italian hospitality in their next trip of experiencing Italy’s soul of sophistication. Until then let your imaginations fly and catch the next Lufthansa flight to Milan!