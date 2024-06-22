From Local to Global: Cricstudio Inc.'s Cricket Retail Transformation with Innovations Venture Studio

Cricstudio Inc. is swiftly emerging as a leader in cricket retail. Currently operating 12 stores worldwide, the company is expanding its reach by opening new outlets in Jaipur, Gurugram, and Meerut, bringing top-notch cricket gear to more enthusiasts and professionals.



Cricstudio has become the preferred destination for professional cricketers. Top players like Joe Root, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Alzarri Joseph have visited their stores and purchased equipment. This has solidified Cricstudio’s reputation for quality.



Additionally, Cricstudio is launching a global webstore to make its products accessible to cricket lovers worldwide. Founder Himanshu Sisodia remarks, "Exciting times ahead, we have audacious growth plans across multiple channels." Co-founder Ritesh Jain says, “We will continue to focus on business fundamentals and profitable growth, thrilled for growth phase ahead.”



Cricstudio is also introducing the industry first "Cricstudio Elite membership card", which is designed for true cricket aficionados. This exclusive membership is an invite only program which comes along with a metal card. The membership offers several premium benefits which include : (1) Up to three bat servicing sessions per year free of cost. (2) A *Fixed percentage reward* on every purchase made using the member's code by anyone, both in-store and online as well. (3) Exclusive access to a handpicked collection of bats available only to cardholders.



*Innovations Venture Studio, a key investor in Cricstudio, supports its ambitious expansion and innovation strategies. Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio, says, "We are thrilled to back Cricstudio's vision of transforming cricket retail. Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy."

