Fulcrum by LUMIQ Convenes Insurance Leadership to Move Agentic AI from Conversation to Production

LUMIQ, an AI-native financial services company, hosted the Insurance Edition of Fulcrum, its flagship executive summit, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, on 24 June 2026. A closed-door thought leadership forum rather than a conference, it brought the senior-most decision-makers in insurance around one table — no pitches, no demos, no roadmaps — for the conversations the industry needs around its central theme: Re:imagine Insurance with Agentic AI.

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The summit convened over 50 senior leaders from more than 30 leading life, health, and general insurers — chief executives, chief operating officers, chief technology officers, and heads of underwriting, claims, operations, and distribution — the people who decide which AI use case to back, which pilot to take to production, and which system to trust at scale.

One thesis anchored the summit: agentic AI has shifted the industry’s opportunity from AI that assists to AI that decides — from point solutions with isolated returns to redesigned processes, run by agents that apply the institution’s own guidelines and reach consistent, explainable decisions defensible under audit, escalating only cases needing human judgment.

The agenda moved from an executive roundtable on implementing AI right for compounding ROI, to the opening keynote delivered alongside long-standing partner Amazon Web Services (AWS), through panels and a fireside chat on how insurers evaluate, prioritise, and scale AI, real deployment metrics, and operations in action, before a networking dinner.

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Across sessions, leaders examined why the industry buys AI in silos when returns compound across the chain, what deployments deliver on turnaround, cost, and consistency, and where the human call must stay. They confronted the hardest realities: a widening protection gap, and non-STP operations still largely manual while customers wait as commerce arrives in minutes.

What made the forum valuable was its candour — leaders compared notes on what works, what stalls, and what they would insist on before trusting AI with a regulated decision. The consensus: the constraint is no longer technology but the discipline of implementation. The way forward — stitching point returns into compounding ones, holding AI to the industry’s standards of audit and explainability, freeing the best people for work only humans can do — is how the industry reaches India’s vision of insurance for all by 2047.

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“Agentic AI will transform every industry. In insurance, a year or two from now, we will see very different, AI-first players built from scratch — and the biggest challenge any insurer faces today is how to compete with companies that carry none of a traditional enterprise’s baggage. That is where we fit in. Every process is open to re:imagination — claims, underwriting, customer servicing, even actuarial, where few are looking yet. When we have this conversation next year, it will be a very different world.”

— Shoaib Mohammad, Co-founder and CEO, LUMIQ

Fulcrum will continue as a series: the upcoming edition of Fulcrum by LUMIQ will turn to the wider financial services industry — its hardest challenges and what comes next — with the same charter: decision-makers in the room, real questions, no sales conversations.

The Insurance Edition closed with a shared conviction: the next chapter of insurance will be written by those who implement agentic AI right — rigorously, accountably, at the pace customers already expect. LUMIQ intends to keep convening the leaders who will write it.

The Insurance Edition of Fulcrum by LUMIQ was powered by AWS, with Business Today as the Media Partner and Synnex Media as the Agency Partner.

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About LUMIQ

LUMIQ is an AI-native financial services company. Through its LiteCone platform and a growing workforce of production AI agents, LUMIQ turns real financial-services roles — insurance underwriter, credit underwriter, claims adjudicator — into agents that are consistent, explainable, compliant, and auditable. The company pairs deep domain expertise across banking, insurance, and capital markets with frontier AI. LUMIQ employs over 350 AI and data specialists, and has offices in New Jersey, Singapore, and Delhi NCR (India).

Web: www.lumiq.ai

Media Contact

Azim Intazar, LUMIQ

azim.intazar@lumiq.ai • +91 99999 48484

