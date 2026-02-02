GrowQR Agentic AI launched to Turn Verified Skills into Jobs and Gigs; India Rollout Begins

GrowQR today introduced its Agentic AI - a goal-oriented AI system designed to help individuals and organizations move from static credentials to verified capability, measurable readiness, and real economic outcomes. The announcement was made at the AI Impact Pre-Summit held at the Constitution Club of India, the official pre-event to the AI Impact Summit 2026 organised by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

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As AI reshapes the global economy, one challenge is becoming universal: how to create trust in talent and connect people to the right work faster. GrowQR’s Agentic AI is built to address this by combining proof-of-skill, pathway guidance, and opportunity matching, with a clear focus on employment creation through gigs, internships, projects, and workforce pathways.

Unlike conventional AI tools that generate responses, Agentic AI is designed to plan and execute multi-step actions toward outcomes. In GrowQR’s platform, the AI layer supports, A personalised AI career agent that helps individuals choose pathways, set milestones, and discover best-fit opportunities. Skill verification and readiness scoring to make capability visible and comparable. Enterprise workflows to upskill/reskill, redeploy, and reward employees based on evolving role requirements. Public-sector visibility into aggregate readiness trends to support targeted skilling and employment programs.

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To translate digital readiness into real-world outcomes, GrowQR also unveiled its Opportunity Studio - phygital hubs that connect youth, professionals, and gigpreneurs with mentors, institutions, and employers. These Studios are designed to accelerate local employment outcomes by enabling structured onboarding, guided growth, and access to verified opportunities.

The first phase of rollout will focus on Visakhapatnam, Patna, Delhi NCR and, with additional locations to follow.

The forum featured a distinguished lineup of speakers led by Mr. S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Leaders from BRICS CCI, along with industry participants from Microsoft and The Press Trust of India, discussed AI’s role in ethics, education, and national competitiveness.

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Bibin Babu, Founder, GrowQR, said: “AI’s real value is not in automation alone-it is in enabling economic participation at scale. We are building systems where skills are verifiable, readiness is measurable, and opportunities are unlocked faster for individuals and employers.”

Pranav Prashar, Founder & CTO, GrowQR, added: “Technology becomes transformative only when it improves real lives. Our Agentic AI is designed to guide actions - pathways, milestones, and verified outcomes so that individuals and enterprises can move with greater trust, speed, and clarity.”

GrowQR is actively seeking partnerships with state administrations, colleges, PSUs, and enterprises to participate in city-level pilots. The company is also opening internship and early-career roles for those eager to build AI-driven systems that improve employability and workforce outcomes.

GrowQR is an AI-driven proof-of-skill and opportunity intelligence platform that helps individuals, institutions, enterprises, and public agencies verify capability, measure readiness, and connect talent to meaningful work through digital tools and city-level Opportunity Studios.